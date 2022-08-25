Thursday, August 25, 2022
     
  4. Delhi: Class 11 girl shot in Sangam Vihar, victim identifies accused

Delhi: Class 11 girl shot in Sangam Vihar, victim identifies accused

According to the police, three persons were following the girl when she was coming back from school when one of them shot her in the shoulder.

Reported By : Kumar Sonu Edited By : Shashwat Bhandari | New Delhi
Published on: August 25, 2022 22:13 IST
Delhi: A class 11 student was shot in the Sangam Vihar area of ​​South Delhi on Thursday. The bullet hit the girl in the shoulder.

Reports say the girl knows one of the accused through social media and has identified him.

Further investigation in the case is underway.

