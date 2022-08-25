Delhi: Class 11 girl shot in Sangam Vihar, victim identifies accused

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Delhi: A class 11 student was shot in the Sangam Vihar area of ​​South Delhi on Thursday. The bullet hit the girl in the shoulder.

According to the police, three persons were following the girl when she was coming back from school when one of them shot her in the shoulder.

Reports say the girl knows one of the accused through social media and has identified him.

Further investigation in the case is underway.

