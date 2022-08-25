PM security breach: Ferozepur SSP failed to maintain law and order, rules SC

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security witnessed a major lapse in January while he was on his way to Ferozpur from Bathinda in Punjab

PM security breach: The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that Ferozepur SSP failed to discharge his duty to maintain law and order which led to Prime Minister Narendra Modi security breach in January in Punjab.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security witnessed a major lapse in January while he was on his way to Ferozpur from Bathinda in Punjab to address a poll rally and lay the foundation stone of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway among other developmental projects.

The security breach took place when the Prime Minister was travelling to Ferozpur via road when some protesters blocked the highway due to which his cavalcade was stuck on the flyover for 15-20 minutes.

PM Modi's route was changed at the last minute as he couldn't take the chopper to Ferozpur due to poor weather. The Home Ministry said after the "major security lapse" in the prime minister's travel in Punjab, his convoy decided to return and postponed the Ferozpur event.

ALSO READ | The moment PM Modi's cavalcade was stuck on flyover in Punjab | WATCH VIDEO

ALSO READ | In 5 photos, see how PM Modi was stuck after major security lapse in Punjab

Latest India News