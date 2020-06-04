Image Source : PTI Delhi AAP MLA Raaj Kumar Anand tests positive for COVID-19

Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Delhi's Patel Nagar Raaj Kumar Anand tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday. As per reports, the legislator underwent the COVID-19 test yesterday and tested positive today. He has self-quarantined himself and his treatment is underway.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Medical Association has written to Delhi government to specify the authorised priivate and government labs to test RT-PCR Test for COVID-19 in Delhi.

Apart from that, the association has requested the Kejriwal governement to enhace the capacity and number of labs in the view of increasing number of coronavirus patients.

Delhi stands third among the worst-hit COVID-19 union territories and states in India, with as many as 23,645 confirmed cases so far. Out of these 13,488 are active cases of coronavirus, while 9,542 patients have been recovered and discharged from the hospitals. However, the deadly COVID-19 has claimed 615 lives in Delhi till now.

