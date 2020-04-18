Delhi: 67 new coronavirus cases reported, tally jumps to 1,707; death toll stands at 42

Image Source : AP Delhi: 67 new coronavirus cases reported; tally jumps to 1,707 cases, death toll stands at 42

The number of coronavirus cases in Delhi have risen to 1,707. As per latest figures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as of 8:00 am on Saturday, 67 new coronavirus cases have been reported in the national capital taking the overall tally past 1,700. As many as 42 deaths have been reported in the national capital while 72 people have recovered after contracting the virus.

In lieu of the rising cases, the number of COVID-19 hotspots in the national capital was increased to 68 late Friday night. The new areas added to the list of hotspots were Jahangirpuri and Malviya Nagar.

Full List of 68 Hotspots in Delhi

1. Entire affected street near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar

2. Entire affected street of Gali No 5, 6 &7, L 1 Sangam Vihar

3. The affected area around H. No.A-176, Deoli Extension

4. Shahjahanabad society, plot no 1, Sector 11, Dwarka

5. Dinpur Village

6. Gali No. 5 & 5A, H-2 Block, Bengali Colony, Mahavir Enclave

7. Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti

8. Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas

9. Area of Street/Gali No. 18 to 22 of Zakir Nagar and nearby area of Abu Bakar Masjid of Zakir Nagar 10 (Core) rest of Zakir Nagar as Buffer Zone

10. H. No. 811 to 829 and 842 to 835 - Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension, Part-II

11. H. No. 1144 to 1134 and 618 to 623 - Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension, Part-II

12. Gali No. 16, Kachhi Colony, Madanpur Khadar, Extension, Delhi

13. Mehela Mohalla, Madanpur Khadar, Delhi

14. H-Block, Near Umra Masjid, Abu Fazal Enclave

15. E-Block, Abu Fazal Enclave, Delhi

16. H No. 97 to 107 and H. No. 120-127 Kailash Hills, East of Kailash

17. E-Block (E-284 to E-294) East of Kailash, Delhi

18. H. No. 53 to 55 & 25, Shera Mohalla, Garhi, East of Kailash

19. B Block Jhangirpuri

20. Gali No. 1 to 10 (1 to 1000) C Block Jhangirpuri

21. H. No 141 to H. No 180, Gali no. 14, Kalyanpuri

22. Mansara Apartments, Vasundhara Enclave

23. 3 Galis of Khichripur including Gali containing H. No. 5/387 Khichripur

24. Gali No 9, Pandav Nagar, Delhi 110092

25. Vardhaman Apartments, Mayur Vihar, Phase I, Extension

26. Mayurdhwaj Apartments, I P Extension, Patparganj

27. Gali no. 4, from H. No. J- 3/115 (Nagar Dairy) to H. No. J- 3/108 (towards Anar wali Masjid Chowk), Kishan Kunj Extension

28. Gali No. 4, from H. No J- 3/101 to H. No. J - 3/107 Krishan Kunj Extension

29. Gali No. 5, A Block ( From H No. A- 176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar

30. E-Pocket, GTB Enclave

31. J & K, L and H pockets Dilshad Garden; G, H, J, Blocks old Seemapuri

32. F- 70 to 90 block Dilshad Colony

33. Pratap Khand, Jhilmil Colony

34. Shastri Market, including J.J. Cluster of South Moti Bagh

35. Bengali Market/ Babar Road adjoining area of Todarmal Road, Babar Lane and School Lane, New Delhi

36. Sadar Bazaar, Central District

37. Chandni Mahal, Central District

38. Nabi Karim, Central District

39. Balaji Apartment, Sant Nagar, Burari, Delhi - 110084

40. In and around area of G-174, Capital Greens, DLF, Motinagar, New Delhi 110015

41. In and around area of B- 1/2, Paschim Vihar

42. In and around area of 11/3, 2nd Floor Ashok Nagar

43. In and around area of H. No. A-30, Mansarovar Garden

44. In and around area of A-1B/75A, Krishna Apartment, Pashchim Vihar, Delhi - 110063

45. In and around area of A-280, JJ Colony, Madipur

46. In and around area of 36/4, East Patel Nagar, Delhi 110008

47. Shop No.- J-4/49, Khirki Extension, Khirki village, New Delhi

48. Jain Mohalla, Pandit Mohalla from Epic Centre 715, Chirag Delhi

49. C-2, Block, Janakpuri, Kothi No- 119

50. Gali No 1, 2 and 3, Block-D, Sangam Vihar, House No 112B, Gali No 2, New Delhi

51. Entire gali starting from house number G-54 to F-107 and Entire gali starting from house number CN-854 to 137, Chhuriya Mohalla, Tughlaqabad Village, Delhi

52. 1100 Wali Gali (house number 1181-1200), 1200 Wali Gali (house number 1238-1268), 1300 Wali Gali (house number 1306-1331), H-3 Block, Jhangirpuri, Delhi

53. Bara Hindu Rao Area, Delhi

54. Nawab Ganj Area, Delhi

55. House number-62, Gali No-4, B-Block, Shastri Park, Delhi

56. G,H and I Block of Police Colony, Model Town

57. Street no. 6, A block, Abu Fazal enclave

58. Shaheen Bagh

59. Street no.s 3-5, East Ram Nagar

60. Shahdara

61. In and around area of C-105, Hari Nagar

62. In and around area of B-333, Hari Nagar

63. In and around area of C-785, Third Floor, Camp No.2, Nangloi

64. In and around area of RZ-168, K2 Block, Nihal Vihar

65. Gali No. 26 and 26B, H.No. 2056 to 2092 and Gali No. 27 and 27B, H.No. 2063 to 2083, Tughlakabad Extension

66. Entire effected area around H.No. 859/20, L-II, Sangam Vihar

67. Several houses in K block Jahangir Puri

68. Area around a house in Savitri Nagar, Malviya Nagar

