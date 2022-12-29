Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi: At least 14 people rescued after fire engulfs three-storey building in Sangam Vihar area

Delhi fire: At least fourteen people were rescued after a massive fire broke out at a shop in a three-storey building in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar area on Thursday. According to reports, the incident occurred at midnight following which a call was made to the fire department.

The officials of the fire department stated that a call about the blaze was received at around 12:50 am following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused off by 2 am.

Residents of first and second floors got trapped inside: Police

According to police, the building was engulfed in smoke and families residing on the first and second floors got trapped inside. They further said that no casualty was reported in the incident.

Meanwhile, Chandan Chowdhary, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), said the fire had spread on the entire ground floor in the three shops of the building and due to this, the way to the first floor got blocked.

"Seeing the gravity of the incident, all the residents of nearby flats were evacuated and with the help of a ladder, police managed to safely rescue 14 people including four women, five men and five children," she added.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: Delhi: Fire breaks out inside building in Vikaspuri area, no casualties reported

Latest India News