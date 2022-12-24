Delhi: Fire breaks out inside building in Vikaspuri area, no casualties reported

Follow us on Image Source : ANI. Delhi: Fire breaks out inside building in Vikaspuri area.

Delhi fire news : A massive fire broke out inside a building in New Delhi's Vikaspuri area today (December 24).

"Information about the fire was received at around 5:50 am. Immediately 18 fire tenders were pressed into service," the fire department said.

The operation to douse the blaze is underway. No injury or casualties have been reported. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited.

(With agencies inputs)

