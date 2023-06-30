Defence ministry signs over Rs 2,000 crore deal with MDL for refit of INS Shankush | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Defence ministry signs over Rs 2,000 crore deal with MDL for the refit of INS Shankush

INS Shankush: In a latest development, the defence ministry on Friday signed a Rs 2,725 crore deal with the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) for the refit of submarine INS Shankush. Shankush is a Sub-Surface Killer (SSK) class submarine.

"The Ministry of Defence has signed a contract on June 30 for Medium Refit with Life Certification (MRLC) of sub-surface killer class of submarine INS Shankush with M/S Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, Mumbai at an overall cost of Rs 2,725 crore," the ministry said in a statement. It said the submarine post-MRLC will be delivered in 2026.

INS Shankush to join active fleet of Indian Navy

"After completion of MRLC, INS Shankush will be combat ready and will join the active fleet of the Indian Navy with upgraded combat capability," it added. The ministry said that this project is an important step towards the development of MDL as a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Hub for supporting the industrial ecosystem of India.

The project to involve over 30 MSMEs

The project would involve more than 30 MSMEs and would lead to employment generation of 1200 Mandays per day for the project duration. The project will be a proud flag bearer of Atmanirbhar Bharat in consonance with the Make-in-India initiative of the Government of India.

