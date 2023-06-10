Indian Navy conducts twin-carrier CBG operations with over 35 aircraft in Arabian Sea | WATCH VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The operation marks a significant milestone in the Indian Navy's pursuit of enhancing maritime security

Indian Navy conducted two-aircraft Carrier Battle Group (CBG) operations with more than 35 aircraft in the Arabian Sea on Saturday. The navy said that it was undertaken to demonstrate its formidable capability in ensuring sustained air operations across the vast maritime expanse. "It also underscores our commitment to safeguarding India's national interests," a spokesperson for the Indian Navy stated.

It also marks a significant milestone in the Indian Navy's pursuit of enhancing maritime security and power projection in the Indian Ocean, and beyond. The exercise involved the seamless integration of two aircraft carriers INS Vikramaditya and the indigenously built INS Vikrant- along with a diverse fleet of ships, submarines and aircraft, showcasing India's technological expertise in the maritime domain.

INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant focal points of exercise

INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant, centre-pieces of the exercise, serve as 'floating sovereign airfields', providing a launch platform for a wide array of aircraft, including MiG-29K fighter jets, MH60R, Kamov, Sea King, Chetak and ALH helicopters. These mobile bases can be positioned anywhere, allowing for increased mission flexibility, timely response to emerging threats and sustained air operations to safeguard our national interests across the globe. In addition, they provide our friends with an assurance that the Indian Navy is capable and ready to support our 'collective' security needs in the Region.

India bolsters its security apparatus

The successful demonstration of two-carrier battle group operations serves as a powerful testament to the pivotal role of sea-based air power in maintaining maritime superiority. As India continues to strengthen its security apparatus, the significance of Aircraft Carriers will remain paramount in shaping the nation's defence strategy and promoting regional stability.

