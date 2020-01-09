Thursday, January 09, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Big catch for Mumbai Police, Dawood Ibrahim's top aide Ejaz Lakdawala arrested from Patna

Big catch for Mumbai Police, Dawood Ibrahim's top aide Ejaz Lakdawala arrested from Patna

Mumbai Police has arrested Dawood Ibrahim's top aide Ejaz Lakdawala from Patna in Bihar after information was provided by his daughter who was in police custody. Gangster Lakdawala worked with Dawood, Chota Rajan and also started his own network.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 09, 2020 12:44 IST
Dawood Ibrahim, Ejaz Lakdawala, Mumbai Police, Patna

Mumbai Police has arrested Dawood Ibrahim's top aide Ejaz Lakdawala from Patna

In a big breakthrough for the Mumbai Police, Dawood Ibrahim's top aide Ejaz Lakdawala has been arrested from Patna. The arrest was made at 10:30 pm on Wednesday by Mumbai Police's anti-extortion cell. The gangster has been remanded to police custody till January 21 by a court. Lakdawala was on the run for the last 20 years.

Speaking on his arrest, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Santosh Rastogi said, "His daughter (Sonia Lakdawala) was in our custody. She gave a lot of information to us. Our sources also told us about his arrival in Patna, he was arrested in Jattanpur police station limits."

As per reports, Lakdawala's daughter was also involved in threatening and extortion cases. Recently, she was accused of demanding extortion from a realtor in Mumbai's Bandra by threatening him on his father's name. 

The gangster was involved in several cases of murder, ransom and anti-India activities. He also travelled to Pakistan several times on false documents and passports.

Lakdawala also worked with underworld don Chota Rajan. Being involved with Dawood Ibrahim, Chota Rajan, Ejaj had also built his own network and was accused in several extortion cases.

In December last month, Lakdawala's daughter Soniya Lakdawala was held at Mumbai international airport for allegedly trying to fly out with her daughter on a fake passport. A Khar-based developer had filed a case of extortion against Ejaz Lakdawala and his brother Akil in March 2019.

 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News