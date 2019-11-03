Cyclone Maha intensifies to become very severe cyclone; heavy rain expected on Gujarat coast

Image Source : IMD Cyclone Maha is likely to make landfall on November 6.

Cyclone Maha, currently raging over Arabian Sea has intensified into a 'Very Severe Cyclonic Storm'. India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday evening that the cyclone is likely to travel Westwards (away from the Western coast of India) before recurving and moving eastwards (towards the coast) and making landfall on the coast of Gujarat. At the time of the landfall, Cyclone Maha will retain its power as Severe Cyclonic Storm. The landfall is expected to happen at midnight on November 6. It is expected that when it makes landfall between Diu and Dwarka, it will give rise to winds gusting up to 100 kmph. It is expected that the coast of Gujarat and Maharashtra will receive heavy rainfall as Cyclone Maha approaches the coast.

VSCS MAHA over AS centered near lat 17.7°N and long 65.7°E, about 600 km W-SW of Veraval (Gujarat). To move W-NW till 04th Nov, re-curve E-NE and move rapidly https://t.co/xK4Z2m4Fbz cross Gujarat coast bet Diu and Dwarka as SCS with speed of 100Kmph in mid-night of 6th Nov. pic.twitter.com/qpQUk2FlVE — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) November 3, 2019

The Government of Maharashtra has already issued an alert in view of the approaching Cyclone Maha. The government has said that Cyclone Maha will cause heavy showers in several parts of the state.

Konkan coast will be affected the most. Maharashtra Government has said that the northern part of the Konkan strip will experience heavy rains and thundershowers. Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts are likely to receive the major brunt of the approaching Cyclone Maha.

In addition to Konkan coast, districts like Nashik, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Aurangabad, Jalna and Buldhana will witness heavy rains.

Maharashtra Government has asked its respective ministries to ensure safety of fishermen. The government has advised fishermen to return to the safety of the shore.

Indian Navy and Coast Guard are monitoring the situation as well. Coast Guard ships are relaying latest information and warnings and taking fishing boats to safety.

Currently, Cyclone Maha is about 600 km away from Veraval in Gujarat.