COVID-19: India reports 1,321 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 16,098

COVID-19 cases in India : India recorded 1,321 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (November 2), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.78 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,41,10,590.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 16,098, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 16,243.

Active cases :

A decrease of total 145 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,30,461. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 9 2 10602 1 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 129 10 2324099 22 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 5 1 66579 296 4 Assam 2558 4 735472 10 8035 5 Bihar 76 22 838837 23 12302 6 Chandigarh 16 6 98108 1181 7 Chhattisgarh 157 3 1163271 24 14143 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1 11583 4 9 Delhi 306 47 1979509 105 26509 10 Goa* 105 2 254655 22 4013 11 Gujarat 423 40 1265434 17 11039 12 Haryana 208 17 1045295 46 10712 13 Himachal Pradesh 29 308220 2 4211 14 Jammu and Kashmir 32 3 474483 2 4785 15 Jharkhand 49 1 437166 1 5331 16 Karnataka 2174 10 4026734 120 40299 17 Kerala*** 3116 32 6747899 297 71393 18 Ladakh 7 29156 1 231 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 63 1043933 9 10776 1 21 Maharashtra 1658 92 7982418 201 148389 2 22 Manipur 15 1 137721 1 2149 23 Meghalaya 14 95127 1 1624 24 Mizoram 27 6 238064 13 726 25 Nagaland 8 1 35194 1 782 26 Odisha 264 7 1326728 33 9203 27 Puducherry 111 26 173315 33 1975 28 Punjab** 106 764586 8 19289 29 Rajasthan 361 44 1304524 8 9646 30 Sikkim 14 3 43782 498 31 Tamil Nadu 1395 97 3552883 236 38048 32 Telangana 509 9 835725 79 4111 33 Tripura 23 6 107056 7 940 34 Uttarakhand 71 8 441345 5 7751 35 Uttar Pradesh 309 2103696 45 23628 36 West Bengal 527 51 2096028 84 21528 1 Total# 16098 145 44110590 1457 530461 4 *Kerala: Additionally, 05 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines). **Punjab: - Active cases, deaths and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- rest of mortality data of Punjab being reconciled. ***Assam- Covid data awaited.

