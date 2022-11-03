Thursday, November 03, 2022
     
  COVID-19: India reports 1,321 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 16,098

COVID-19: The total active cases in India have decreased to 16,098, the health ministry data showed on Thursday.

Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: November 03, 2022 10:09 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights

  • A decrease of total 145 cases has been recorded in active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,30,461
  • The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 16,098

COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 1,321 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (November 2), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.78 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,41,10,590.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 16,098, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 16,243.

Active cases:

A decrease of total 145 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,30,461. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020. 

 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 9 10602 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 129 10  2324099 22  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 5 66579   296  
4 Assam 2558 735472 10  8035  
5 Bihar 76 22  838837 23  12302  
6 Chandigarh 16 98108   1181  
7 Chhattisgarh 157 1163271 24  14143  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1   11583   4  
9 Delhi 306 47  1979509 105  26509  
10 Goa* 105 254655 22  4013  
11 Gujarat 423 40  1265434 17  11039  
12 Haryana 208 17  1045295 46  10712  
13 Himachal Pradesh 29   308220 4211  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 32 474483 4785  
15 Jharkhand 49 437166 5331  
16 Karnataka 2174 10  4026734 120  40299  
17 Kerala*** 3116 32  6747899 297  71393  
18 Ladakh 7   29156 231  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 63   1043933 10776
21 Maharashtra 1658 92  7982418 201  148389
22 Manipur 15 137721 2149  
23 Meghalaya 14   95127 1624  
24 Mizoram 27 238064 13  726  
25 Nagaland 8 35194 782  
26 Odisha 264 1326728 33  9203  
27 Puducherry 111 26  173315 33  1975  
28 Punjab** 106   764586 19289  
29 Rajasthan 361 44  1304524 9646  
30 Sikkim 14 43782   498  
31 Tamil Nadu 1395 97  3552883 236  38048  
32 Telangana 509 835725 79  4111  
33 Tripura 23 107056 940  
34 Uttarakhand 71 441345 7751  
35 Uttar Pradesh 309   2103696 45  23628  
36 West Bengal 527 51  2096028 84  21528
Total# 16098 145  44110590 1457  530461
*Kerala: Additionally, 05 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
**Punjab: - Active cases, deaths and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- rest of mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.
***Assam- Covid data awaited.

