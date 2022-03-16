Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). COVID pandemic: India reports 2,876 new cases with 98 fatalities in single day.

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 2,876 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 98 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (March 16), the country saw a total of 3,884 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.72 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,24,50,055.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 32,811 (0.08%) the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,16,072. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is at 0.38 per cent today.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 78,05,06,974 samples have been tested up to March 15 for COVID-19. Of these 7,52,818 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 vaccination of children aged 12 to 14 begins from today, the Union Health Ministry informed. Only the Corbevax vaccine would be used for the beneficiaries of this age group. Also, all those who are aged above 60 can now get vaccinated with the precautionary or booster dose from today.

Two doses of Biological E's intramuscular vaccine Corbevax would be administered to the beneficiaries in the 12-14 years age group at an interval of 28 days. Beneficiaries between 14-15 years have already been covered during the vaccination for 15-18 years' age group.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3 1 9896 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 523 24 2303690 83 14730 3 Arunachal Pradesh 14 2 64173 2 296 4 Assam 1362 2 716177 7 6639 5 Bihar 66 10 818061 19 12255 6 Chandigarh 50 8 90654 13 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 256 24 1137554 49 14034 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1 1 11436 4 9 Delhi 657 36 1836401 165 26143 2 2 10 Goa 85 9 241305 18 3830 11 Gujarat 472 34 1212250 63 10939 12 Haryana 700 74 972945 186 10591 2 2 13 Himachal Pradesh 420 2 279672 51 4129 2 2 14 Jammu and Kashmir 185 32 448541 48 4750 15 Jharkhand 198 2 429490 30 5315 16 Karnataka 2381 79 3901636 206 40024 2 2 17 Kerala*** 8887 87 6447255 1034 66958 18 54 72 18 Ladakh 70 11 27892 1 228 19 Lakshadweep 1 11349 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 482 54 1029556 82 10733 21 Maharashtra 6299 87 7721510 290 143757 4 4 22 Manipur 114 4 134789 10 2118 23 Meghalaya 70 13 92020 19 1590 24 Mizoram 2649 253 218417 522 672 1 1 25 Nagaland 48 7 34647 8 757 26 Odisha 875 29 1276782 107 9115 27 Puducherry 17 1 163785 4 1962 28 Punjab 260 5 740797 37 17736 12 12 29 Rajasthan 794 69 1272033 136 9550 30 Sikkim 16 1 38648 3 447 31 Tamil Nadu 962 92 3413087 169 38024 32 Telangana 823 42 785565 123 4111 33 Tripura 1 1 99950 919 34 Uttarakhand 630 25 428634 54 7689 35 Uttar Pradesh 1158 120 2045413 220 23492 36 West Bengal 1282 83 1994045 125 21189 1 1 Total# 32811 1106 42450055 3884 516072 44 54 98 *** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin : 18 of deaths reported on 15th Mar, + 54 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

