  • 2,876 new Covid cases reported in last 24 hours, 98 fatalities: Govt
  • Active COVID-19 cases in country dip to 32,811: Union Health Ministry
COVID pandemic: India reports 2,876 new cases with 98 fatalities in single day

The total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 32,811 the health ministry data showed today.

Sheenu Sharma Written by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Updated on: March 16, 2022 9:41 IST
COVID pandemic: India reports 2,876 new cases with 98 fatalities in single day. 

 

Highlights

  • Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 32,811 today
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,16,072
  • The daily positivity rate is at 0.38 per cent on March 16

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 2,876 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 98 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (March 16), the country saw a total of 3,884 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.72 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,24,50,055.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 32,811 (0.08%) the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,16,072. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is at 0.38 per cent today. 

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 78,05,06,974 samples have been tested up to March 15 for COVID-19. Of these 7,52,818 samples were tested on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: COVID vaccination of 12-14 age group to begin in Madhya Pradesh after March 22

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 vaccination of children aged 12 to 14 begins from today, the Union Health Ministry informed. Only the Corbevax vaccine would be used for the beneficiaries of this age group. Also, all those who are aged above 60 can now get vaccinated with the precautionary or booster dose from today.

Two doses of Biological E's intramuscular vaccine Corbevax would be administered to the beneficiaries in the 12-14 years age group at an interval of 28 days. Beneficiaries between 14-15 years have already been covered during the vaccination for 15-18 years' age group.

 
S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)		 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3 9896   129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 523 24  2303690 83  14730      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 14 64173 296      
4 Assam 1362 716177 6639      
5 Bihar 66 10  818061 19  12255      
6 Chandigarh 50 90654 13  1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 256 24  1137554 49  14034      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1 11436   4      
9 Delhi 657 36  1836401 165  26143   2
10 Goa 85 241305 18  3830      
11 Gujarat 472 34  1212250 63  10939      
12 Haryana 700 74  972945 186  10591   2
13 Himachal Pradesh 420 279672 51  4129   2
14 Jammu and Kashmir 185 32  448541 48  4750      
15 Jharkhand 198 429490 30  5315      
16 Karnataka 2381 79  3901636 206  40024   2
17 Kerala*** 8887 87  6447255 1034  66958 18  54 72
18 Ladakh 70 11  27892 228      
19 Lakshadweep 1   11349   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 482 54  1029556 82  10733      
21 Maharashtra 6299 87  7721510 290  143757   4
22 Manipur 114 134789 10  2118      
23 Meghalaya 70 13  92020 19  1590      
24 Mizoram 2649 253  218417 522  672   1
25 Nagaland 48 34647 757      
26 Odisha 875 29  1276782 107  9115      
27 Puducherry 17 163785 1962      
28 Punjab 260 740797 37  17736 12    12
29 Rajasthan 794 69  1272033 136  9550      
30 Sikkim 16 38648 447      
31 Tamil Nadu 962 92  3413087 169  38024      
32 Telangana 823 42  785565 123  4111      
33 Tripura 1 99950   919      
34 Uttarakhand 630 25  428634 54  7689      
35 Uttar Pradesh 1158 120  2045413 220  23492      
36 West Bengal 1282 83  1994045 125  21189   1
Total# 32811 1106  42450055 3884  516072 44  54 98
*** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin : 18 of deaths reported on 15th Mar, + 54 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

ALSO READ: Delhi records 131 Covid cases, two deaths; positivity rate 0.42 percent

