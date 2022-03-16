COVID pandemic: India reports 2,876 new cases with 98 fatalities in single day. 

Highlights
- Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 32,811 today
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,16,072
- The daily positivity rate is at 0.38 per cent on March 16
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 2,876 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 98 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (March 16), the country saw a total of 3,884 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.72 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,24,50,055.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 32,811 (0.08%) the ministry data showed today.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,16,072. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate is at 0.38 per cent today.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 78,05,06,974 samples have been tested up to March 15 for COVID-19. Of these 7,52,818 samples were tested on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the COVID-19 vaccination of children aged 12 to 14 begins from today, the Union Health Ministry informed. Only the Corbevax vaccine would be used for the beneficiaries of this age group. Also, all those who are aged above 60 can now get vaccinated with the precautionary or booster dose from today.
Two doses of Biological E's intramuscular vaccine Corbevax would be administered to the beneficiaries in the 12-14 years age group at an interval of 28 days. Beneficiaries between 14-15 years have already been covered during the vaccination for 15-18 years' age group.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day (a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|3
|1
|9896
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|523
|24
|2303690
|83
|14730
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|14
|2
|64173
|2
|296
|4
|Assam
|1362
|2
|716177
|7
|6639
|5
|Bihar
|66
|10
|818061
|19
|12255
|6
|Chandigarh
|50
|8
|90654
|13
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|256
|24
|1137554
|49
|14034
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|1
|1
|11436
|4
|9
|Delhi
|657
|36
|1836401
|165
|26143
|2
|2
|10
|Goa
|85
|9
|241305
|18
|3830
|11
|Gujarat
|472
|34
|1212250
|63
|10939
|12
|Haryana
|700
|74
|972945
|186
|10591
|2
|2
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|420
|2
|279672
|51
|4129
|2
|2
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|185
|32
|448541
|48
|4750
|15
|Jharkhand
|198
|2
|429490
|30
|5315
|16
|Karnataka
|2381
|79
|3901636
|206
|40024
|2
|2
|17
|Kerala***
|8887
|87
|6447255
|1034
|66958
|18
|54
|72
|18
|Ladakh
|70
|11
|27892
|1
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|1
|11349
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|482
|54
|1029556
|82
|10733
|21
|Maharashtra
|6299
|87
|7721510
|290
|143757
|4
|4
|22
|Manipur
|114
|4
|134789
|10
|2118
|23
|Meghalaya
|70
|13
|92020
|19
|1590
|24
|Mizoram
|2649
|253
|218417
|522
|672
|1
|1
|25
|Nagaland
|48
|7
|34647
|8
|757
|26
|Odisha
|875
|29
|1276782
|107
|9115
|27
|Puducherry
|17
|1
|163785
|4
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|260
|5
|740797
|37
|17736
|12
|12
|29
|Rajasthan
|794
|69
|1272033
|136
|9550
|30
|Sikkim
|16
|1
|38648
|3
|447
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|962
|92
|3413087
|169
|38024
|32
|Telangana
|823
|42
|785565
|123
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|1
|1
|99950
|919
|34
|Uttarakhand
|630
|25
|428634
|54
|7689
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|1158
|120
|2045413
|220
|23492
|36
|West Bengal
|1282
|83
|1994045
|125
|21189
|1
|1
|Total#
|32811
|1106
|42450055
|3884
|516072
|44
|54
|98
|*** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin : 18 of deaths reported on 15th Mar, + 54 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
