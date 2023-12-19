COVID-19: Kerala reports 115 fresh cases, no deaths due to virus in last 24 hours

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The image has been used for representative purposes only.

Covid cases in Kerala: Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases once again, Kerala reported 115 fresh infections in the last 24 hours. According to the Union Health Ministry data, the total active cases of the virus reached to 1,749 in the state. The 115 cases in Kerala are out of the 142 reported from across the country till 8 am on Tuesday.

No deaths due to the virus were reported from the state in the last 24 hours. The number of people who were cured, discharged or migrated in the last 24 hours after being diagnosed with the infection stood at 112. With that, the total number of cases under this category rose to 68,36,979 till date, as per the Ministry website.

Earlier on December 18, the southern state also reported one death due to COVID-19 during the day, bringing the total number of people who died in the state since the virus outbreak three years ago to 72,053.

Centre issues advisory to states

Meanwhile, the central government has issued an advisory to the state governments urging them to make adequate health arrangements amid the recent uptick in COVID cases and detection of JN.1 subvariant in Kerala. "Considering the upcoming festive season, there is a need to put in place requisite public health measures and other arrangements to minimize the risk of increase in transmission of the disease by adherence to the maintenance of respiratory hygiene", read the advisory.

The centre further directed the states to monitor the occurrence of respiratory diseases district-wise. "Ensure monitoring and reporting of district-wise influenza-like illness and severe acute respiratory illness cases in all health facilities on a regular basis including in the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) portal, for detecting the early rising trend of cases", it said. The central government further directed the state administration to ensure Covid testing as per the set guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies)

