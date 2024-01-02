COVID-19: India logs 263 cases of JN.1 subvarinat so far, maximum from Kerala followed by Goa

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Representative image

COVID-19: Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases, a total of 263 cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 have been detected in the country so far. According to the INSACOG's data, about half of the cases have been recorded in Kerala. Ten states and Union territories have so far detected the presence of the JN.1 sub-variant of the virus.

These states are Kerala (133), Goa (51), Gujarat (34), Delhi (16), Karnataka (eight), Maharashtra (nine), Rajasthan (five), Tamil Nadu (four), Telangana (two) and Odisha (one), according to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG).

WHO on JN.1 variant

The INSACOG's data showed 239 COVID cases recorded in the country in December had the presence of JN.1, while 24 such cases were detected in November. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has classified JN.1 as a separate "variant of interest" given its rapidly increasing spread, but said it poses a "low" global public health risk.

The JN.1 sub-variant of the coronavirus was previously classified as a variant of interest (VOI) as part of the BA.2.86 sub-lineages, the parent lineage that is classified as a VOI, the world body said. However, in recent weeks, JN.1 cases continued to be reported from multiple countries and its prevalence has rapidly increased globally.

Centre issues guidance to states

The Centre has asked the states and Union territories to maintain a constant vigil amid an uptick in the number of COVID cases and the detection of the JN.1 sub-variant in the country. India has recorded 573 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases stood at 4,565, according to the data released by the Health Ministry on Tuesday.

AIIMS issues guidelines for COVID

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi has issued guidelines for COVID-19 suspected or positive cases that will be reported at hospitals following the sudden surge in the cases of Coronavirus in the country. The JN.1 sub-variant is a descendant of the Omicron subvariant known as BA.2.86 or Pirola. The first case of the JN.1 variant of COVID-19 was reported in Kerala. A total of 109 cases of the JN.1 sub-variant have been detected in India until Wednesday, as per Health Ministry sources.

