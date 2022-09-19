India reports 4,858 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases jump to 48,027

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jammu: A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a man for Covid-19 testing

Covid 19 cases today: India recorded 4,858 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday (September 19), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.71 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,39,57,929.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have increased to 48,027, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 47,922.

Active cases:

An increase of 105 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,355. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on September 19 was recorded 1.96 per cent.

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi on Sunday recorded 95 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.97 per cent and one fatality due to the infection, according to the data shared by the city health department. The new cases were detected from the 9,742 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally climbed to 20,02,452, while the death toll increased to 26,499, it said. Cases of COVID-19 in Delhi have registered a drop in the last several days. On Saturday, the city logged 89 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.88 per cent and one death due to the disease.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 6 1 10501 4 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 314 13 2322864 40 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 38 66481 1 296 4 Assam 2710 98 734561 120 8034 5 Bihar 410 30 837349 96 12300 6 Chandigarh 86 7 97875 18 1181 7 Chhattisgarh 652 24 1160675 44 14124 1 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 3 11578 4 9 Delhi 514 2 1975439 96 26499 1 10 Goa* 442 37 253152 74 3965 11 Gujarat 1226 12 1261175 127 11027 12 Haryana 441 3 1043177 58 10697 13 Himachal Pradesh 253 16 307450 21 4208 14 Jammu and Kashmir 211 18 473940 28 4784 15 Jharkhand 105 5 436786 10 5330 16 Karnataka 3746 11 4017441 293 40276 2 17 Kerala*** 15755 516 6699341 1526 70998 18 Ladakh 21 13 29057 17 230 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 180 7 1043114 26 10771 21 Maharashtra 4540 22 7962692 621 148310 3 22 Manipur 30 5 137609 2148 23 Meghalaya 46 3 94945 7 1622 1 24 Mizoram 222 20 237107 28 722 25 Nagaland 12 35152 781 26 Odisha 1481 202 1321126 409 9186 27 Puducherry 518 27 171403 47 1970 28 Punjab** 341 10 763377 36 17910 29 Rajasthan 1193 38 1301477 153 9633 30 Sikkim 107 3 43438 8 495 31 Tamil Nadu 4926 61 3533848 431 38040 32 Telangana 751 17 831830 88 4111 33 Tripura 7 106807 938 34 Uttarakhand 1105 3 440142 4 7746 1 35 Uttar Pradesh 765 53 2101107 116 23616 36 West Bengal 2283 78 2087285 188 21489 1 Total# 48027 105 43962664 4735 528355 10 *Kerala: Additionally, 08 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines). **Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled. ***Assam- Covid data awaited.

