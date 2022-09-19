India reports 4,858 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases jump to 48,027

Highlights
Covid 19 cases today: India recorded 4,858 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday (September 19), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.71 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,39,57,929.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have increased to 48,027, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 47,922.
Active cases:
An increase of 105 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,355. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate on September 19 was recorded 1.96 per cent.
Delhi COVID tally:
Delhi on Sunday recorded 95 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.97 per cent and one fatality due to the infection, according to the data shared by the city health department. The new cases were detected from the 9,742 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.
With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally climbed to 20,02,452, while the death toll increased to 26,499, it said. Cases of COVID-19 in Delhi have registered a drop in the last several days. On Saturday, the city logged 89 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.88 per cent and one death due to the disease.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|6
|1
|10501
|4
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|314
|13
|2322864
|40
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|38
|66481
|1
|296
|4
|Assam
|2710
|98
|734561
|120
|8034
|5
|Bihar
|410
|30
|837349
|96
|12300
|6
|Chandigarh
|86
|7
|97875
|18
|1181
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|652
|24
|1160675
|44
|14124
|1
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|3
|11578
|4
|9
|Delhi
|514
|2
|1975439
|96
|26499
|1
|10
|Goa*
|442
|37
|253152
|74
|3965
|11
|Gujarat
|1226
|12
|1261175
|127
|11027
|12
|Haryana
|441
|3
|1043177
|58
|10697
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|253
|16
|307450
|21
|4208
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|211
|18
|473940
|28
|4784
|15
|Jharkhand
|105
|5
|436786
|10
|5330
|16
|Karnataka
|3746
|11
|4017441
|293
|40276
|2
|17
|Kerala***
|15755
|516
|6699341
|1526
|70998
|18
|Ladakh
|21
|13
|29057
|17
|230
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|180
|7
|1043114
|26
|10771
|21
|Maharashtra
|4540
|22
|7962692
|621
|148310
|3
|22
|Manipur
|30
|5
|137609
|2148
|23
|Meghalaya
|46
|3
|94945
|7
|1622
|1
|24
|Mizoram
|222
|20
|237107
|28
|722
|25
|Nagaland
|12
|35152
|781
|26
|Odisha
|1481
|202
|1321126
|409
|9186
|27
|Puducherry
|518
|27
|171403
|47
|1970
|28
|Punjab**
|341
|10
|763377
|36
|17910
|29
|Rajasthan
|1193
|38
|1301477
|153
|9633
|30
|Sikkim
|107
|3
|43438
|8
|495
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|4926
|61
|3533848
|431
|38040
|32
|Telangana
|751
|17
|831830
|88
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|7
|106807
|938
|34
|Uttarakhand
|1105
|3
|440142
|4
|7746
|1
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|765
|53
|2101107
|116
|23616
|36
|West Bengal
|2283
|78
|2087285
|188
|21489
|1
|Total#
|48027
|105
|43962664
|4735
|528355
|10
|*Kerala: Additionally, 08 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
|**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.
|***Assam- Covid data awaited.