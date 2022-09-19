India reports 4,858 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases jump to 48,027

Monday, September 19, 2022
     
India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: September 19, 2022 9:35 IST
Jammu: A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a man
Image Source : PTI Jammu: A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a man for Covid-19 testing

Highlights

  • India recorded 4,858 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours.
  • The total recovery rate reached at around 98.71 per cent.
  • The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have increased to 48,027.

Covid 19 cases today: India recorded 4,858 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday (September 19), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.71 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,39,57,929.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have increased to 48,027, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 47,922.

Active cases:

An increase of 105 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.  The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,355. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on September 19 was recorded 1.96 per cent. 

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi on Sunday recorded 95 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.97 per cent and one fatality due to the infection, according to the data shared by the city health department. The new cases were detected from the 9,742 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally climbed to 20,02,452, while the death toll increased to 26,499, it said. Cases of COVID-19 in Delhi have registered a drop in the last several days. On Saturday, the city logged 89 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.88 per cent and one death due to the disease.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 6 10501 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 314 13  2322864 40  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 38   66481 296  
4 Assam 2710 98  734561 120  8034  
5 Bihar 410 30  837349 96  12300  
6 Chandigarh 86 97875 18  1181  
7 Chhattisgarh 652 24  1160675 44  14124
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 3   11578   4  
9 Delhi 514 1975439 96  26499
10 Goa* 442 37  253152 74  3965  
11 Gujarat 1226 12  1261175 127  11027  
12 Haryana 441 1043177 58  10697  
13 Himachal Pradesh 253 16  307450 21  4208  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 211 18  473940 28  4784  
15 Jharkhand 105 436786 10  5330  
16 Karnataka 3746 11  4017441 293  40276
17 Kerala*** 15755 516  6699341 1526  70998  
18 Ladakh 21 13  29057 17  230  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 180 1043114 26  10771  
21 Maharashtra 4540 22  7962692 621  148310
22 Manipur 30 137609   2148  
23 Meghalaya 46 94945 1622
24 Mizoram 222 20  237107 28  722  
25 Nagaland 12   35152   781  
26 Odisha 1481 202  1321126 409  9186  
27 Puducherry 518 27  171403 47  1970  
28 Punjab** 341 10  763377 36  17910  
29 Rajasthan 1193 38  1301477 153  9633  
30 Sikkim 107 43438 495  
31 Tamil Nadu 4926 61  3533848 431  38040  
32 Telangana 751 17  831830 88  4111  
33 Tripura 7   106807   938  
34 Uttarakhand 1105 440142 7746
35 Uttar Pradesh 765 53  2101107 116  23616  
36 West Bengal 2283 78  2087285 188  21489
Total# 48027 105  43962664 4735  528355 10 
*Kerala: Additionally, 08 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.
***Assam- Covid data awaited.

