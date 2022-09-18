India reports 5,664 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases jump to 47,922

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jammu: A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test

Covid 19 cases today: India recorded 5,664 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (September 18), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.71 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,39,57,929.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have increased to 47,922, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 46,848.

Active cases:

An increase of 1,074 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,337. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on September 17 was recorded 1.96 per cent.

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi on Saturday recorded 89 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.88 per cent and one more fatality due to the infection, according to the data shared by the city health department. The new cases were detected from the 10,118 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin. With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally climbed to 20,02,357, while the death toll increased to 26,498, it said.

Delhi logged 123 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.16 per cent and zero fatality on Friday. Cases of COVID-19 in Delhi have registered a drop in the last several days. The city had logged 116 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.97 per cent and three fatalities on Thursday.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 7 10497 1 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 301 13 2322824 42 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 38 2 66480 3 296 4 Assam 2808 11 734441 51 8034 5 Bihar 440 15 837253 98 12300 6 Chandigarh 93 16 97857 23 1181 7 Chhattisgarh 676 12 1160631 79 14123 2 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 3 11578 4 9 Delhi 516 36 1975343 124 26498 1 10 Goa* 479 12 253078 68 3965 11 Gujarat 1238 28 1261048 162 11027 1 12 Haryana 438 19 1043119 82 10697 1 13 Himachal Pradesh 269 13 307429 27 4208 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 229 20 473912 51 4784 15 Jharkhand 110 2 436776 11 5330 16 Karnataka 3735 117 4017148 358 40274 1 17 Kerala*** 15239 944 6697815 1245 70990 1 18 Ladakh 34 29040 1 230 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 187 3 1043088 26 10771 21 Maharashtra 4562 161 7962071 789 148307 3 22 Manipur 25 6 137609 8 2148 23 Meghalaya 49 5 94938 11 1621 24 Mizoram 242 44 237079 66 722 25 Nagaland 12 4 35152 781 26 Odisha 1683 233 1320717 9186 27 Puducherry 491 28 171356 47 1970 28 Punjab** 331 2 763341 36 17910 1 29 Rajasthan 1231 86 1301324 253 9633 1 30 Sikkim 104 24 43430 12 495 31 Tamil Nadu 4865 45 3533417 434 38040 32 Telangana 768 7 831742 106 4111 33 Tripura 7 3 106807 5 938 34 Uttarakhand 1102 4 440138 13 7745 35 Uttar Pradesh 818 46 2100991 138 23616 36 West Bengal 2205 97 2087097 185 21488 1 Total# 47922 1074 43957929 4555 528337 14 *Kerala: Additionally, 21 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines). **Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled. ***Assam- Covid data awaited.

