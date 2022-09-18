India reports 5,664 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases jump to 47,922

Highlights
Covid 19 cases today: India recorded 5,664 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (September 18), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.71 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,39,57,929.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have increased to 47,922, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 46,848.
Active cases:
An increase of 1,074 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,337. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate on September 17 was recorded 1.96 per cent.
Delhi COVID tally:
Delhi on Saturday recorded 89 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.88 per cent and one more fatality due to the infection, according to the data shared by the city health department. The new cases were detected from the 10,118 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin. With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally climbed to 20,02,357, while the death toll increased to 26,498, it said.
Delhi logged 123 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.16 per cent and zero fatality on Friday. Cases of COVID-19 in Delhi have registered a drop in the last several days. The city had logged 116 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.97 per cent and three fatalities on Thursday.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|7
|10497
|1
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|301
|13
|2322824
|42
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|38
|2
|66480
|3
|296
|4
|Assam
|2808
|11
|734441
|51
|8034
|5
|Bihar
|440
|15
|837253
|98
|12300
|6
|Chandigarh
|93
|16
|97857
|23
|1181
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|676
|12
|1160631
|79
|14123
|2
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|3
|11578
|4
|9
|Delhi
|516
|36
|1975343
|124
|26498
|1
|10
|Goa*
|479
|12
|253078
|68
|3965
|11
|Gujarat
|1238
|28
|1261048
|162
|11027
|1
|12
|Haryana
|438
|19
|1043119
|82
|10697
|1
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|269
|13
|307429
|27
|4208
|1
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|229
|20
|473912
|51
|4784
|15
|Jharkhand
|110
|2
|436776
|11
|5330
|16
|Karnataka
|3735
|117
|4017148
|358
|40274
|1
|17
|Kerala***
|15239
|944
|6697815
|1245
|70990
|1
|18
|Ladakh
|34
|29040
|1
|230
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|187
|3
|1043088
|26
|10771
|21
|Maharashtra
|4562
|161
|7962071
|789
|148307
|3
|22
|Manipur
|25
|6
|137609
|8
|2148
|23
|Meghalaya
|49
|5
|94938
|11
|1621
|24
|Mizoram
|242
|44
|237079
|66
|722
|25
|Nagaland
|12
|4
|35152
|781
|26
|Odisha
|1683
|233
|1320717
|9186
|27
|Puducherry
|491
|28
|171356
|47
|1970
|28
|Punjab**
|331
|2
|763341
|36
|17910
|1
|29
|Rajasthan
|1231
|86
|1301324
|253
|9633
|1
|30
|Sikkim
|104
|24
|43430
|12
|495
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|4865
|45
|3533417
|434
|38040
|32
|Telangana
|768
|7
|831742
|106
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|7
|3
|106807
|5
|938
|34
|Uttarakhand
|1102
|4
|440138
|13
|7745
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|818
|46
|2100991
|138
|23616
|36
|West Bengal
|2205
|97
|2087097
|185
|21488
|1
|Total#
|47922
|1074
|43957929
|4555
|528337
|14
|*Kerala: Additionally, 21 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
|**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.
|***Assam- Covid data awaited.