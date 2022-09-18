India reports 5,664 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases jump to 47,922

Sunday, September 18, 2022
     
Covid 19 cases today: The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have increased to 47,922, the health ministry data showed today.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: September 18, 2022 9:35 IST
covid 19
Image Source : PTI Jammu: A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test

Highlights

  • India recorded 5,664 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours.
  • The total recovery rate reached at around 98.71 per cent, health ministry said.
  • The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have increased to 47,922.

Covid 19 cases today: India recorded 5,664 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (September 18), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.71 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,39,57,929.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have increased to 47,922, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 46,848.

Active cases:

An increase of 1,074 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.  The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,337. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on September 17 was recorded 1.96 per cent. 

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi on Saturday recorded 89 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.88 per cent and one more fatality due to the infection, according to the data shared by the city health department. The new cases were detected from the 10,118 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin. With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally climbed to 20,02,357, while the death toll increased to 26,498, it said.

Delhi logged 123 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.16 per cent and zero fatality on Friday. Cases of COVID-19 in Delhi have registered a drop in the last several days. The city had logged 116 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.97 per cent and three fatalities on Thursday.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 7   10497 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 301 13  2322824 42  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 38 66480 296  
4 Assam 2808 11  734441 51  8034  
5 Bihar 440 15  837253 98  12300  
6 Chandigarh 93 16  97857 23  1181  
7 Chhattisgarh 676 12  1160631 79  14123
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 3   11578   4  
9 Delhi 516 36  1975343 124  26498
10 Goa* 479 12  253078 68  3965  
11 Gujarat 1238 28  1261048 162  11027
12 Haryana 438 19  1043119 82  10697
13 Himachal Pradesh 269 13  307429 27  4208
14 Jammu and Kashmir 229 20  473912 51  4784  
15 Jharkhand 110 436776 11  5330  
16 Karnataka 3735 117  4017148 358  40274
17 Kerala*** 15239 944  6697815 1245  70990
18 Ladakh 34   29040 230  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 187 1043088 26  10771  
21 Maharashtra 4562 161  7962071 789  148307
22 Manipur 25 137609 2148  
23 Meghalaya 49 94938 11  1621  
24 Mizoram 242 44  237079 66  722  
25 Nagaland 12 35152   781  
26 Odisha 1683 233  1320717   9186  
27 Puducherry 491 28  171356 47  1970  
28 Punjab** 331 763341 36  17910
29 Rajasthan 1231 86  1301324 253  9633
30 Sikkim 104 24  43430 12  495  
31 Tamil Nadu 4865 45  3533417 434  38040  
32 Telangana 768 831742 106  4111  
33 Tripura 7 106807 938  
34 Uttarakhand 1102 440138 13  7745  
35 Uttar Pradesh 818 46  2100991 138  23616  
36 West Bengal 2205 97  2087097 185  21488
Total# 47922 1074  43957929 4555  528337 14 
*Kerala: Additionally, 21 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.
***Assam- Covid data awaited.

