India's tally crosses 96 lakh-mark with 36,652 new COVID cases, 512 deaths in a day

With 36,652 new infections reported in a day, India's COVID-19 caseload on Saturday crossed 96 lakh-mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The total number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 90.5 lakh.The total coronavirus cases mounted to 96,08,211, while the death toll climbed to 512 with 1,39,700 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. As of now, the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.
The 512 new fatalities include 127 from Maharashtra, 73 from Delhi, 52 from West Bengal, 29 each from Uttar Pradesh and Kerala, 20 from Punjab, 19 from Haryana, 15 from Chhattisgarh and 13 from Karnataka.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 90,58,822 pushing the national recovery rate to 94.28 per cent.
The active COVID-19 caseload continued to remain below 5 lakh. There are 4,09,689 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 4.26 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
India's COVID-19 active caseload has fallen to comprise 4.35 per cent of the total coronavirus infections reported so far from 4.44 per cent on Thursday, the Union health ministry said.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 14,58,85,512 samples have been tested up to December 4 with 11,57,763 samples being tested on Friday.
The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.
A Look At Statewise Coronavirus Tally
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|70
|4611
|61
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|6422
|857233
|7020
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|751
|15561
|55
|4
|Assam
|3551
|208967
|987
|5
|Bihar
|5836
|229883
|1287
|6
|Chandigarh
|928
|16613
|287
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|19351
|221690
|2956
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|12
|3326
|2
|9
|Delhi
|28252
|548376
|9497
|10
|Goa
|1388
|46375
|696
|11
|Gujarat
|14778
|196992
|4049
|12
|Haryana
|14329
|223973
|2539
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|8300
|34492
|708
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|4989
|105537
|1730
|15
|Jharkhand
|1938
|107074
|978
|16
|Karnataka
|25065
|853461
|11834
|17
|Kerala
|61535
|561874
|2358
|18
|Ladakh
|860
|7752
|120
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|13641
|194743
|3314
|20
|Maharashtra
|84938
|1710050
|47599
|21
|Manipur
|2951
|22445
|295
|22
|Meghalaya
|630
|11319
|118
|23
|Mizoram
|217
|3690
|6
|24
|Nagaland
|481
|10759
|65
|25
|Odisha
|3969
|314665
|1760
|26
|Puducherry
|427
|36124
|614
|27
|Punjab
|7785
|142121
|4882
|28
|Rajasthan
|24318
|249713
|2389
|29
|Sikkim
|358
|4677
|112
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|10938
|764854
|11762
|31
|Telengana
|8498
|262751
|1470
|32
|Tripura
|479
|32009
|372
|33
|Uttarakhand
|4994
|70626
|1273
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|22665
|520637
|7877
|35
|West Bengal
|24045
|463849
|8628
|Total#
|409689
|9058822
|139700