India's tally crosses 96 lakh-mark with 36,652 new COVID cases, 512 deaths in a day

India's tally crosses 96L-mark with 36,652 new COVID cases, 512 deaths in a day

With 36,652 new infections reported in a day, India's COVID-19 caseload on Saturday crossed 96 lakh-mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The total number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 90.5 lakh.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 96,08,211, while the death toll climbed to 512 with 1,39,700 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. As of now, the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The 512 new fatalities include 127 from Maharashtra, 73 from Delhi, 52 from West Bengal, 29 each from Uttar Pradesh and Kerala, 20 from Punjab, 19 from Haryana, 15 from Chhattisgarh and 13 from Karnataka.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 90,58,822 pushing the national recovery rate to 94.28 per cent.

The active COVID-19 caseload continued to remain below 5 lakh. There are 4,09,689 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 4.26 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 active caseload has fallen to comprise 4.35 per cent of the total coronavirus infections reported so far from 4.44 per cent on Thursday, the Union health ministry said.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 14,58,85,512 samples have been tested up to December 4 with 11,57,763 samples being tested on Friday.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

A Look At Statewise Coronavirus Tally

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 70 4611 61 2 Andhra Pradesh 6422 857233 7020 3 Arunachal Pradesh 751 15561 55 4 Assam 3551 208967 987 5 Bihar 5836 229883 1287 6 Chandigarh 928 16613 287 7 Chhattisgarh 19351 221690 2956 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 12 3326 2 9 Delhi 28252 548376 9497 10 Goa 1388 46375 696 11 Gujarat 14778 196992 4049 12 Haryana 14329 223973 2539 13 Himachal Pradesh 8300 34492 708 14 Jammu and Kashmir 4989 105537 1730 15 Jharkhand 1938 107074 978 16 Karnataka 25065 853461 11834 17 Kerala 61535 561874 2358 18 Ladakh 860 7752 120 19 Madhya Pradesh 13641 194743 3314 20 Maharashtra 84938 1710050 47599 21 Manipur 2951 22445 295 22 Meghalaya 630 11319 118 23 Mizoram 217 3690 6 24 Nagaland 481 10759 65 25 Odisha 3969 314665 1760 26 Puducherry 427 36124 614 27 Punjab 7785 142121 4882 28 Rajasthan 24318 249713 2389 29 Sikkim 358 4677 112 30 Tamil Nadu 10938 764854 11762 31 Telengana 8498 262751 1470 32 Tripura 479 32009 372 33 Uttarakhand 4994 70626 1273 34 Uttar Pradesh 22665 520637 7877 35 West Bengal 24045 463849 8628 Total# 409689 9058822 139700

