India reports 24,354 new COVID cases, 234 deaths in 24 hours; active caseload lowest in 197 days

Image Source : PTI Mumbai: Women beneficiaries wait to receive a dose of Covid-19 vaccine during a special vaccination drive for women

India recorded 24,354 new cases of the novel coronavirus, 234 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday, the total active cases of COVID-19 in India dipped down to 2,73,889, the lowest in 197 days, the health ministry data showed.

Kerala alone recorded 13,834 new cases and 95 deaths yesterday Active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently, at 0.90%. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 57,19,94,990 samples have been tested up to October 1st for COVID-19. Of these 14,29,258 samples were tested on Friday.

Meanwhile, only five fatalities due to the coronavirus infection were reported in September in Delhi on Friday amid a reduction in number of COVID-19 cases recorded in the national capital, according to official figures.

On September 30, the city recorded zero death due to COVID-19 and 47 cases with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

