COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra rise to 635; death toll rises to 32

Coronavirus outbreak has spread across the lengths and breaths of the country and the state which has been most impacted by the virus has been Maharashtra. With 635 confirmed COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has the most number of cases in India. Maharashtra has also reported 32 deaths, which is the most by any state.

Mumbai has the highest concentration of coronavirus cases with 379 including 22 out of the 32 deaths reported in the state. Pune has 82 COVID-19 cases followed by Thane with 77 and Sangli with 25.

Two deaths have been reported from Pune while 5 have been reported from Thane

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Saturday, said that the extension of the lockdown will depend on the compliance of the people. As per the government of India, the 21-day nationwide lockdown will be in place till April 15.

Worst Affected Cities in Maharashtra

Mumbai: 379

Pune: 82

Thane: 77

Sangli: 25

Ahmadnagar: 17

Nagpur: 17