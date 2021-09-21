India logs 26,115 fresh COVID cases in past 24 hours; active cases drop to lowest in 184 days

India recorded 26,115 new cases of the novel coronavirus, alongwith 252 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday, the country saw a total of 34,469 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.75 per cent and total recoveries to 3,27,49,574.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India slightly dipped to 3,09,575, lowest in 184 days, the health ministry data showed. The weekly positivity rate is 2.08% which is less than 3% for last 88 days. The daily positivity rate is 1.85% which is less than 3% for last 22 days.
In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 55,50,35,717 samples have been tested up to September 20th for COVID-19. Of these 14,13,951 samples were tested on Monday.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|13
|7458
|129
|Andhra Pradesh
|14699
|2009921
|14070
|Arunachal Pradesh
|422
|53377
|271
|Assam
|5056
|587115
|5797
|Bihar
|70
|716165
|9659
|Chandigarh
|37
|64326
|818
|Chhattisgarh
|304
|991191
|13561
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|1
|10665
|4
|Delhi
|387
|1413025
|25085
|Goa
|774
|171430
|3294
|Gujarat
|136
|815505
|10082
|Haryana
|334
|760591
|9808
|Himachal Pradesh
|1562
|211694
|3650
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1493
|322032
|4416
|Jharkhand
|56
|342927
|5133
|Karnataka
|15411
|2914852
|37603
|Kerala
|174201
|4310674
|23591
|Ladakh
|134
|20389
|207
|Lakshadweep
|5
|10300
|51
|Madhya Pradesh
|96
|781781
|10517
|Maharashtra
|46510
|6336887
|138518
|Manipur
|2189
|114475
|1831
|Meghalaya
|1891
|76223
|1379
|Mizoram
|14132
|65336
|261
|Nagaland
|484
|29727
|653
|Odisha
|5043
|1007066
|8135
|Puducherry
|923
|122709
|1831
|Punjab
|317
|584479
|16468
|Rajasthan
|101
|945199
|8954
|Sikkim
|713
|29863
|379
|Tamil Nadu
|16969
|2593074
|35337
|Telangana
|5005
|654545
|3904
|Tripura
|336
|82710
|808
|Uttarakhand
|273
|335719
|7390
|Uttar Pradesh
|198
|1686584
|22887
|West Bengal
|7906
|1535091
|18652
|Total#
|318181
|32715105
|445133
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR