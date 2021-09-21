India logs 26,115 fresh COVID cases in past 24 hours; active cases drop to lowest in 184 days

Tuesday, September 21, 2021
     
The weekly positivity rate is 2.08% which is less than 3% for last 88 days. The daily positivity rate is 1.85% which is less than 3% for last 22 days.

New Delhi Published on: September 21, 2021 9:34 IST
covid cases today
Image Source : PTI

Jalandhar: Beneficiaries register for Covid-19 vaccine dose, at a government hospital in Jalandhar

India recorded 26,115 new cases of the novel coronavirus, alongwith 252 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday, the country saw a total of 34,469 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.75 per cent and total recoveries to 3,27,49,574.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India slightly dipped to 3,09,575, lowest in 184 days, the health ministry data showed. The weekly positivity rate is 2.08% which is less than 3% for last 88 days. The daily positivity rate is 1.85% which is less than 3% for last 22 days.

In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 55,50,35,717 samples have been tested up to September 20th for COVID-19. Of these 14,13,951 samples were tested on Monday.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Cumulative Cumulative
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 13 7458 129
Andhra Pradesh 14699 2009921 14070
Arunachal Pradesh 422 53377 271
Assam 5056 587115 5797
Bihar 70 716165 9659
Chandigarh 37 64326 818
Chhattisgarh 304 991191 13561
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1 10665 4
Delhi 387 1413025 25085
Goa 774 171430 3294
Gujarat 136 815505 10082
Haryana 334 760591 9808
Himachal Pradesh 1562 211694 3650
Jammu and Kashmir 1493 322032 4416
Jharkhand 56 342927 5133
Karnataka 15411 2914852 37603
Kerala 174201 4310674 23591
Ladakh 134 20389 207
Lakshadweep 5 10300 51
Madhya Pradesh 96 781781 10517
Maharashtra 46510 6336887 138518
Manipur 2189 114475 1831
Meghalaya 1891 76223 1379
Mizoram 14132 65336 261
Nagaland 484 29727 653
Odisha 5043 1007066 8135
Puducherry 923 122709 1831
Punjab 317 584479 16468
Rajasthan 101 945199 8954
Sikkim 713 29863 379
Tamil Nadu 16969 2593074 35337
Telangana 5005 654545 3904
Tripura 336 82710 808
Uttarakhand 273 335719 7390
Uttar Pradesh 198 1686584 22887
West Bengal 7906 1535091 18652
Total# 318181 32715105 445133
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

