India logs 26,115 fresh COVID cases in past 24 hours; active cases drop to lowest in 184 days

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jalandhar: Beneficiaries register for Covid-19 vaccine dose, at a government hospital in Jalandhar

India recorded 26,115 new cases of the novel coronavirus, alongwith 252 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday, the country saw a total of 34,469 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.75 per cent and total recoveries to 3,27,49,574.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India slightly dipped to 3,09,575, lowest in 184 days, the health ministry data showed. The weekly positivity rate is 2.08% which is less than 3% for last 88 days. The daily positivity rate is 1.85% which is less than 3% for last 22 days.

In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 55,50,35,717 samples have been tested up to September 20th for COVID-19. Of these 14,13,951 samples were tested on Monday.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 13 7458 129 Andhra Pradesh 14699 2009921 14070 Arunachal Pradesh 422 53377 271 Assam 5056 587115 5797 Bihar 70 716165 9659 Chandigarh 37 64326 818 Chhattisgarh 304 991191 13561 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1 10665 4 Delhi 387 1413025 25085 Goa 774 171430 3294 Gujarat 136 815505 10082 Haryana 334 760591 9808 Himachal Pradesh 1562 211694 3650 Jammu and Kashmir 1493 322032 4416 Jharkhand 56 342927 5133 Karnataka 15411 2914852 37603 Kerala 174201 4310674 23591 Ladakh 134 20389 207 Lakshadweep 5 10300 51 Madhya Pradesh 96 781781 10517 Maharashtra 46510 6336887 138518 Manipur 2189 114475 1831 Meghalaya 1891 76223 1379 Mizoram 14132 65336 261 Nagaland 484 29727 653 Odisha 5043 1007066 8135 Puducherry 923 122709 1831 Punjab 317 584479 16468 Rajasthan 101 945199 8954 Sikkim 713 29863 379 Tamil Nadu 16969 2593074 35337 Telangana 5005 654545 3904 Tripura 336 82710 808 Uttarakhand 273 335719 7390 Uttar Pradesh 198 1686584 22887 West Bengal 7906 1535091 18652 Total# 318181 32715105 445133 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Latest India News