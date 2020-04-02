India's coronavirus cases rise to 1965; 50 deaths so far: Health Ministry

Lav Agrawal/Joint Secy in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

India saw at least 328 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours along with 12 deaths, the Health Ministry said today, adding that the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country stood at 1,965. At least 50 people have died of the virus so far, the ministry said at a briefing Thursday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Home Ministry said about 9,000 Tablighi Jamaat members and their contacts have been quarantined across the country. "Out of about 2,000 Tablighi Jamaat members in Delhi, 1,804 have been quarantined, 334 admitted to hospitals."

On reports of resignation of doctors from Delhi's Hindu Rao Hospital over demand for personal protection equipment, Health Ministry said: "We have placed orders for more than 1.5 crore PPEs and supply has started. PPEs have also been sent to the state. We have also placed orders for more than 1 crore N95 masks.

