Thursday, April 02, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Air India suspends contract of around 200 pilots amid COVID-19 crisis

Air India suspends contract of around 200 pilots amid COVID-19 crisis

Air India on Thursday temporarily suspended the contracts of around 200 pilots, who were re-employed after retirement, as all domestic and international commercial passenger flights have been suspended in the country till April 14 to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: April 02, 2020 14:26 IST
Air India suspends contract of around 200 pilots amid COVID-19 crisis
Image Source : PTI

Air India suspends contract of around 200 pilots amid COVID-19 crisis 

Air India on Thursday temporarily suspended the contracts of around 200 pilots, who were re-employed after retirement, as all domestic and international commercial passenger flights have been suspended in the country till April 14 to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Since almost all the planes have been grounded and the carrier's revenues have taken a significant fall during the last few weeks, the airline has decided to temporarily suspend the contract of around 200 pilots who were re-employed after their retirement," said the official.

Fight Against Coronavirus

The national carrier has already cut the allowances of all employees, except cabin crew, by 10 per cent for the next three months in order to save money amid the coronavirus pandemic.

ALSO READ | Govt helps Air India avoid default, refinances Rs 700-cr NCDs

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X