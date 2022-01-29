Coronavirus pandemic: India reports over 2.35 lakh new cases with positivity rate at 13.39%; 871 deaths

Highlights
- Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 20,04,333 on January 29
- Total death toll in the country is now at 4,93,198
- The daily positivity rate is at 13.39 per cent today
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 2,35,532 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 871 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (January 29), the country saw a total of 3,35,939 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 93.60 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 3,83,60,710.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 20,04,333 (4.91% per cent) the ministry data showed today.
The total death toll in the country is now at 4,93,198. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate is at 13.39 per cent today.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 72,57,74,705 samples have been tested up to January 28 for COVID-19. Of these 17,59,434 samples were tested on Friday.
Meanwhile, Delhi reported 4,044 fresh Covid-19 cases and 25 deaths on Friday, according to data released by the health department. The positivity rate in the national capital dropped to 8.60 percent, the data suggested.
With this, the national capital's case count increased to 17,64,41 and the death toll climbed to 25,769, the latest health bulletin stated. The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 47,042, it said. Delhi had on Thursday reported 4,291 cases with a positivity rate of 9.56 percent and 34 deaths.
The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 percent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. It took just 10 days for the daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day (a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|504
|41
|8991
|60
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|109493
|3175
|2111975
|10290
|14579
|9
|9
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3332
|23
|57630
|431
|285
|1
|1
|4
|Assam
|36522
|888
|665629
|4545
|6379
|20
|20
|5
|Bihar
|10322
|2275
|796332
|3308
|12205
|1
|1
|6
|Chandigarh
|5420
|729
|81455
|1291
|1108
|3
|3
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|27290
|1890
|1072007
|6516
|13798
|19
|19
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|151
|24
|11106
|35
|4
|9
|Delhi
|33175
|5140
|1756369
|9397
|25744
|34
|34
|10
|Goa
|13269
|2450
|218125
|3390
|3645
|15
|15
|11
|Gujarat
|117884
|10308
|992431
|23197
|10345
|22
|22
|12
|Haryana
|35581
|4007
|887158
|9759
|10237
|18
|18
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|10336
|805
|251430
|2618
|3968
|7
|7
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|46657
|1312
|368432
|6264
|4642
|7
|7
|15
|Jharkhand
|12076
|1832
|407862
|2719
|5291
|5
|5
|16
|Karnataka
|328741
|29198
|3325001
|67232
|38754
|49
|49
|17
|Kerala***
|310202
|8933
|5463960
|42653
|52434
|96
|57
|153
|18
|Ladakh
|1250
|58
|23875
|191
|223
|19
|Lakshadweep
|280
|13
|10612
|33
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|71203
|1021
|851893
|10547
|10597
|6
|6
|21
|Maharashtra
|291247
|11325
|7197001
|36708
|142358
|42
|42
|22
|Manipur
|3760
|16
|125908
|347
|2036
|2
|2
|23
|Meghalaya
|2415
|79
|85917
|361
|1509
|6
|6
|24
|Mizoram
|13721
|1018
|153413
|1046
|591
|25
|Nagaland
|850
|22
|32500
|88
|709
|1
|1
|26
|Odisha
|59223
|5264
|1163396
|11157
|8550
|8
|8
|27
|Puducherry
|15751
|547
|140031
|1486
|1916
|1
|1
|28
|Punjab
|36941
|3378
|678065
|7423
|17129
|48
|48
|29
|Rajasthan
|87268
|6880
|1074980
|16087
|9181
|20
|20
|30
|Sikkim
|1622
|306
|35602
|416
|427
|2
|2
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|213534
|158
|3001805
|28620
|37412
|53
|53
|32
|Telangana
|39520
|1497
|707498
|2444
|4081
|3
|3
|33
|Tripura
|6631
|477
|92284
|783
|889
|4
|4
|34
|Uttarakhand
|31322
|1573
|373865
|3999
|7514
|13
|13
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|72393
|7949
|1893577
|16786
|23125
|19
|19
|36
|West Bengal
|55725
|11644
|1906656
|15216
|20481
|36
|36
|Total#
|2105611
|96861
|38024771
|347443
|492327
|570
|57
|627
|*** For Kerala, as per State media bulletin: 94 deaths reported on 28th January + 258 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No. 2110/2021/H&FWD
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
