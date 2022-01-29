Saturday, January 29, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Coronavirus pandemic: India reports over 2.35 lakh new cases with positivity rate at 13.39%; 871 deaths

Coronavirus pandemic: India reports over 2.35 lakh new cases with positivity rate at 13.39%; 871 deaths

The total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 20,04,333 the health ministry data showed on Jan 29.

Sheenu Sharma Written by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Updated on: January 29, 2022 9:29 IST
coronavirus india live news, Coronavirus News, Covid-19 Latest News, Omicron India News, 29th Januar
Image Source : PTI.

Healthcare workers administer a booster dose of Covid vaccine to senior citizens at a vaccination center in Jammu on Jan 28, 2022. 

Highlights

  • Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 20,04,333 on January 29
  • Total death toll in the country is now at 4,93,198
  • The daily positivity rate is at 13.39 per cent today

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 2,35,532 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 871 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (January 29), the country saw a total of 3,35,939 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 93.60 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 3,83,60,710.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 20,04,333 (4.91% per cent) the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,93,198. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is at 13.39 per cent today. 

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 72,57,74,705 samples have been tested up to January 28 for COVID-19. Of these 17,59,434 samples were tested on Friday.

ALSO READ: COVID-19: Haryana government allows cinema halls to open at 50 pc seating capacity

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 4,044 fresh Covid-19 cases and 25 deaths on Friday, according to data released by the health department. The positivity rate in the national capital dropped to 8.60 percent, the data suggested.

With this, the national capital's case count increased to 17,64,41 and the death toll climbed to 25,769, the latest health bulletin stated. The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 47,042, it said. Delhi had on Thursday reported 4,291 cases with a positivity rate of 9.56 percent and 34 deaths.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 percent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. It took just 10 days for the daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark. 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)		 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 504 41  8991 60  129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 109493 3175  2111975 10290  14579   9
3 Arunachal Pradesh 3332 23  57630 431  285   1
4 Assam 36522 888  665629 4545  6379 20    20
5 Bihar 10322 2275  796332 3308  12205   1
6 Chandigarh 5420 729  81455 1291  1108   3
7 Chhattisgarh 27290 1890  1072007 6516  13798 19    19
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 151 24  11106 35  4      
9 Delhi 33175 5140  1756369 9397  25744 34    34
10 Goa 13269 2450  218125 3390  3645 15    15
11 Gujarat 117884 10308  992431 23197  10345 22    22
12 Haryana 35581 4007  887158 9759  10237 18    18
13 Himachal Pradesh 10336 805  251430 2618  3968   7
14 Jammu and Kashmir 46657 1312  368432 6264  4642   7
15 Jharkhand 12076 1832  407862 2719  5291   5
16 Karnataka 328741 29198  3325001 67232  38754 49    49
17 Kerala*** 310202 8933  5463960 42653  52434 96  57 153
18 Ladakh 1250 58  23875 191  223      
19 Lakshadweep 280 13  10612 33  52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 71203 1021  851893 10547  10597   6
21 Maharashtra 291247 11325  7197001 36708  142358 42    42
22 Manipur 3760 16  125908 347  2036   2
23 Meghalaya 2415 79  85917 361  1509   6
24 Mizoram 13721 1018  153413 1046  591      
25 Nagaland 850 22  32500 88  709   1
26 Odisha 59223 5264  1163396 11157  8550   8
27 Puducherry 15751 547  140031 1486  1916   1
28 Punjab 36941 3378  678065 7423  17129 48    48
29 Rajasthan 87268 6880  1074980 16087  9181 20    20
30 Sikkim 1622 306  35602 416  427   2
31 Tamil Nadu 213534 158  3001805 28620  37412 53    53
32 Telangana 39520 1497  707498 2444  4081   3
33 Tripura 6631 477  92284 783  889   4
34 Uttarakhand 31322 1573  373865 3999  7514 13    13
35 Uttar Pradesh 72393 7949  1893577 16786  23125 19    19
36 West Bengal 55725 11644  1906656 15216  20481 36    36
Total# 2105611 96861  38024771 347443  492327 570  57 627
*** For Kerala, as per State media bulletin: 94 deaths reported on 28th January + 258 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No. 2110/2021/H&FWD
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

ALSO READ: COVID: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to hold review meeting with 5 states today

Latest India News

Write a comment

chunav manch uttar pradesh 2022
Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News