  4. India logs 2,897 new COVID cases, 54 fatalities; active cases at 19,494

India logs 2,897 new COVID cases, 54 fatalities; active cases at 19,494

Vani Mehrotra Edited by: Vani Mehrotra @vani_mehrotra
New Delhi Published on: May 11, 2022 9:53 IST
Image Source : PTI

India logs 2,897 new COVID cases, 54 fatalities

Highlights

  • The death toll due to coronavirus in the country has climbed to 5,24,157
  • The active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections
  • The national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.74 per cent

With 2,897 new coronavirus infections reported in a day, India's tally of active cases reached 19,494, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. 

The death toll climbed to 5,24,157 with 54 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.47 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.79 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,66,935, while the case fatality rate was 1.22 per cent.

 
The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has now reached 1,90,67,50,631.
 
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
 
The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day
(a)		 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3   9907 129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 49 2304968 10  14730      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 4   64201   296      
4 Assam 5   716228   7986      
5 Bihar 60 818317 12256      
6 Chandigarh 78   90913 1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 37 1138247 14034      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11437   4      
9 Delhi 5369 570  1863502 1366  26182   3
10 Goa 61 241613 3832      
11 Gujarat 152 1213434 18  10944      
12 Haryana 2560 140  983795 511  10620      
13 Himachal Pradesh 51 280689 4134      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 56   449306 4751      
15 Jharkhand 37   429917 5317      
16 Karnataka 1925 39  3906807 128  40105   1
17 Kerala*** 3014 12  6472277 330  69277   6 6
18 Ladakh 3   28018   228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11350   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 199 1030783 19  10735      
21 Maharashtra 1343 39  7730209 82  147847      
22 Manipur 7 135100   2120      
23 Meghalaya 10 92207   1593      
24 Mizoram 201 34  226863 59  697      
25 Nagaland 1 34729 760      
26 Odisha 207 1278877 14  9126      
27 Puducherry 7   163828   1962      
28 Punjab 274 10  741905 35  17751      
29 Rajasthan 605 67  1274165 35  9553      
30 Sikkim 1 38701 452      
31 Tamil Nadu 454 24  3415912 62  38025      
32 Telangana 383 787867 32  4111      
33 Tripura 5 99959   923      
34 Uttarakhand 501 429426 7693      
35 Uttar Pradesh 1567 40  2051503 258  23510      
36 West Bengal 408 18  1996989 39  21203      
Total# 19637 766  42563949 3044  524103 -38  6 10

