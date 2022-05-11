India logs 2,897 new COVID cases, 54 fatalities; active cases at 19,494

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India logs 2,897 new COVID cases, 54 fatalities

With 2,897 new coronavirus infections reported in a day, India's tally of active cases reached 19,494, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,24,157 with 54 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.47 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.79 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,66,935, while the case fatality rate was 1.22 per cent.



The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has now reached 1,90,67,50,631.



India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.



The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day

(a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3 9907 1 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 49 9 2304968 10 14730 3 Arunachal Pradesh 4 64201 296 4 Assam 5 716228 7986 5 Bihar 60 1 818317 6 12256 6 Chandigarh 78 90913 9 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 37 3 1138247 7 14034 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11437 4 9 Delhi 5369 570 1863502 1366 26182 3 3 10 Goa 61 5 241613 5 3832 11 Gujarat 152 5 1213434 18 10944 12 Haryana 2560 140 983795 511 10620 13 Himachal Pradesh 51 5 280689 5 4134 14 Jammu and Kashmir 56 449306 4 4751 15 Jharkhand 37 429917 3 5317 16 Karnataka 1925 39 3906807 128 40105 1 1 17 Kerala*** 3014 12 6472277 330 69277 6 6 18 Ladakh 3 28018 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11350 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 199 9 1030783 19 10735 21 Maharashtra 1343 39 7730209 82 147847 22 Manipur 7 1 135100 2120 23 Meghalaya 10 1 92207 1593 24 Mizoram 201 34 226863 59 697 25 Nagaland 1 1 34729 1 760 26 Odisha 207 6 1278877 14 9126 27 Puducherry 7 163828 1962 28 Punjab 274 10 741905 35 17751 29 Rajasthan 605 67 1274165 35 9553 30 Sikkim 1 1 38701 1 452 31 Tamil Nadu 454 24 3415912 62 38025 32 Telangana 383 2 787867 32 4111 33 Tripura 5 1 99959 923 34 Uttarakhand 501 5 429426 4 7693 35 Uttar Pradesh 1567 40 2051503 258 23510 36 West Bengal 408 18 1996989 39 21203 Total# 19637 766 42563949 3044 524103 -38 6 10

