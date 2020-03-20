Coronavirus Outbreak: NBA says news broadcast will continue as it is an essential service

Rajat Sharma, President of News Broadcasters Association (NBA) said in a press statement on Friday that news broadcast was an essential service and as a result can't be shut out even in the face of coronavirus outbreak. However, the board of directors of the NBA has suggested that all broadcasters take precautionary measures to fight the spread of coronavirus.
Here are measures suggested by the NBA:
Fight Against Coronavirus
- Steps should be taken to minimize staff in the broadcast centres, and all those employees who can work from home should be requested to work from their residence.
- All reporters and camerapersons, who are out in the field among the public, shall not come to their offices but shall send their news feeds from the field to ingest through proper channels.
- NBA has asked all reporters and camera persons not to crowd around individuals to collect soundbites. They should maintain a distance of at least four feet from one another while holding their mikes in pursuance of the WHO guidelines.
- NBA has requested Delhi government to earmark a particular parking lot for parking DSNG vans so that these vehicles may not be required to return to the office.
- NBA has asked all member news channels to telecast special programmes to create awareness among the public about precautions to be followed to counter the Coronavirus threat.