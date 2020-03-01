Coronavirus outbreak: Kerala CM writes to EAM, calls for safe return of 'more than 100 fishermen' from Iran

Image Source : PTI A file photo of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (PTI)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday wrote to Union External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, calling upon Centre to arrange for repatriation of more than 100 fishermen from the state stranded in Iran due to the outbreak of coronavirus. "I request you to direct the Embassy officials to take necessary steps and arrange for the safe return of these persons," read the letter from Vijayan, as per news agency ANI.

Outside China, Iran has been the worst-hit country due to the outbreak of the pandemic. So far, Iranian authorities reported 51 deaths due to the new strain of the virus.

Chinese foreign ministry announced that health officials from the country were in Iran to help the country cope with the outbreak of the pandemic.

During his telephonic conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif earlier, State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China will continue to provide assistance within its capabilities to Iran in curbing the epidemic and treating the sick, the report said

China has already donated a batch of nucleic acid detection kits and medical supplies to Iran to help fight the disease.

