Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Karnataka: With 54 new COVID-19 cases, state tally rises to 1146; death toll at 37

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka surged to 1146 after 54 new cases have been confirmed in Karnataka in the last 24 hours, out of which 497 have so far recovered and have been discharged, while 37 have died, State Health Department said on Sunday.

"Fifty-four new positive cases have been reported from last evening to this noon....Till date 1146 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 37 deaths and 497 discharges," the state government said in its mid-day situation update.

India coronavirus cases have crossed 90,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 90,927 including 2,872 deaths while 34,109 have recovered, according to health ministry's data released on Sunday. The country is registering over 3,000 average cases per day becoming a concern for the health authorities and the government.

