Image Source : PTI 4 new COVID-19 cases reported in Assam; tally rises to 95

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Assam surged to 95 after four new cases were reported on Sunday, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Out of the new cases, two are from Guwahati city and one each from Sonitpur and Sivasagar districts. The patients were admitted to hospitals early on Sunday morning, he said. Of the total cases, currently, 50 affected persons are receiving treatment in the state, while 41 patients have so far recovered from the disease. Two persons - one each from Hailakandi and Kamrup Metropolitan districts - have died due to the disease, and two have migrated.​

"On May 16 night, 4 more #COVID19 + cases were detected - 2 from Guwahati, 1 each from Sonitpur & Sivasagar, taking total cases to 95; active 50. In view of developing situation, I urge elderly (65+) & children below 10 to strictly stay inside, unless very important," Sarma tweeted.

Two of the four patients were in quarantine centres in Guwahati and Jorhat, he said.

Two patients have been admitted to the Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH) in Guwahati and one each in Tezpur Medical College and Hospital and Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, Sarma said.

Thirty-one people tested positive for COVID-19 in Guwahati last week. The highest of 15 cases were reported in a single day on Wednesday. Samples of 340 direct and indirect contacts of the patients are being tested, officials said.

A total of 31,276 samples have been tested in Assam so far, of which results of 95 have returned positive while those of 28,332 returned negative and the remaining reports are awaited, they added

