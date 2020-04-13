Image Source : AP Coronavirus in Gujarat: With 22 new COVID-19 cases; state tally mounts to 538

Twenty two new coronavirus cases were reported in Gujarat on Monday, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 538, an official said.

Among the new cases, 13 were reported from Ahmedabad, five from Surat, two from Banaskantha, and one each from Anand and Vadodara, principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi said.

With this, the total number of cases in Ahmedabad rose to 295, the highest in the state, she said.

Three patients were discharged as well after recovery, she said.

Out of the 465 active cases, the condition of 461 patients is stable, while four others are on ventilator support, she said.

Also Read: Nagaland reports first COVID-19 positive case; hospital, residence housing patient sealed

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News