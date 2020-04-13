Nagaland reports first COVID-19 positive case; hospital, residence housing patient sealed

Image Source : PTI First COVID-19 case in Nagaland

Nagaland has reported the first case of novel coronavirus, an official said on Monday. According to the details, the man from Nagaland was admitted to a hospital in Assam's Guwahati after he had developed symptoms for COVID-19. He was later tested positive for the infection. Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also tweeted that a private hospital in Dimapur referred a patient to the Guwahati Medical College Hospital after he was found with symptoms of COVID-19.

He has tested positive and is undergoing treatment. The patient is not linked to the Tablighi Jamaat event at Nizamuddin in New Delhi, Sarma said.

Meanwhile, the Nagaland government has sealed various locations in Kohima, including the patient's residential area and the hospital where he was initially admitted, the official said.

Several samples from Nagaland were earlier taken for testing, however, all turned out to be negative.

States like Meghalaya and Lakshadeep have not reported any cases of COVID-19 so far.

Talking about the other north-eastern states, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, and Tripura have reported one case each of COVID-19. In Assam, the tally has surged to 29.

