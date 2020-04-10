Friday, April 10, 2020
     
No COVID-19 positive case found in Nagaland till now

The Coronavirus crisis is ongoing in as many as 31 Indian states and union territories with over 6,412 COVID-19 cases so far. Nagaland is among those few states in India that reported no coronavirus case yet.

Kohima Published on: April 10, 2020 13:38 IST
Image Source : PTI

The Coronavirus crisis is ongoing in as many as 31 Indian states and union territories with over 6,412 COVID-19 cases so far. Nagaland is among those few states in India that reported no coronavirus case yet.  

As per the ANI report, 69 samples have been tested for coronavirus in the state, out of which the results for 65 samples were tested negative. However, the result of four more samples is awaited.

Fight Against Coronavirus

Meanwhile, 23 persons are lodged in quarantine facilities and 658 are under home quarantine.

 
Apart from Nagaland, states like Meghalaya, Lakshadeep too have no cases of COVID-19.

Talking about the other north-eastern states, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, and Tripura have reported one case each of COVID-19. In Assam, the tally has surged to 29.

