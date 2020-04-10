Image Source : PTI No COVID-19 positive case found in Nagaland till now

The Coronavirus crisis is ongoing in as many as 31 Indian states and union territories with over 6,412 COVID-19 cases so far. Nagaland is among those few states in India that reported no coronavirus case yet.

As per the ANI report, 69 samples have been tested for coronavirus in the state, out of which the results for 65 samples were tested negative. However, the result of four more samples is awaited.

In Nagaland, no #COVID19 positive case has been reported till now. 65 samples out of 69 have tested negative. Result of 4 samples is awaited. 23 persons are lodged in quarantine facilities and 658 are under home quarantine — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2020

Meanwhile, 23 persons are lodged in quarantine facilities and 658 are under home quarantine.



Apart from Nagaland, states like Meghalaya, Lakshadeep too have no cases of COVID-19.

Talking about the other north-eastern states, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, and Tripura have reported one case each of COVID-19. In Assam, the tally has surged to 29.

ALSO READ | Andhra reports 17 fresh coronavirus cases in last 24 hours; tally rises to 365. Check district-wise list

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News