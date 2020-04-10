Andhra reports 17 fresh coronavirus cases in last 24 hours; tally rises to 365. Check district-wise list

Image Source : AP Andhra reports 17 fresh coronavirus cases in last 24 hours; tally rises to 365.

Andhra Pradesh reported new 17 cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the latest bulletin issued by the State Nodal Officer said on Friday morning. With these fresh cases, the total number of COVID-19 active cases in the state rose to 365. Meanwhile, 349 positive cases of coronavirus detected in the state so far.

Out of the 17 cases, two were detected in Anantpur district in the last 12 hours. The media bulletin by the health ministry says that a total of 892 samples were tested in 24 hours, out of which 17 were tested positive.

However, 10 COVID-19 patients have been recovered so far and discharged from the hospitals. While, the novel coronavirus has claimed six lives in the state. Anantpur and Krishna district reported two casualties each while in Guntur and Kurnool one patient each lost lives due to the COVID-19 virus.

Kurnool continued to be on the top with 75 cases while Guntur jumped a spot to the second with 51, followed by Nellore 48.

Significantly, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram maintained their clean record with zero cases so far.

Fortunately, no one from our district went to the Tablighi Jamaat event and also our district foreign returnees didn't go too much vulnerable countries.

We are, however, keeping our fingers crossed while doing surveillance and testing for all vulnerable returnees from Delhi, Mumbai and other states, the Collector of a district told PTI earlier over phone.

District-wise coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh

Check district-wise list of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh

ALSO READ | India COVID-19 cases reach 6412; death toll nears 200. Maharashtra, TN hotspots. Check state-wise list

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News