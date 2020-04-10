India COVID-19 cases cross 6,000-mark; death toll nears 200; Check state-wise list

Image Source : INDIA TV India COVID-19 cases cross 6,000-mark

According to Health Ministry's latest data published on Friday morning, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India rose to 6,412 while the death toll rises to 199, with 547 new positive cases of coronavirus across the country in the past 12 hours. India observed a huge jump in the death rate with 30 fatalities in the last 12 hours. Out of the total confirmed COVID-19 cases, 5709 are actives cases while 503 patients have been discharged or recovered from the highly contagious disease.

State-wise list of coronavirus cases in India

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 71 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/ Migrated Death 1 Andhra Pradesh 348 6 4 2 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 11 0 0 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 4 Assam 29 0 0 5 Bihar 39 0 1 6 Chandigarh 18 7 0 7 Chhattisgarh 10 9 0 8 Delhi 720 25 12 9 Goa 7 0 0 10 Gujarat 241 26 17 11 Haryana 169 29 3 12 Himachal Pradesh 18 2 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 158 4 4 14 Jharkhand 13 0 1 15 Karnataka 181 28 5 16 Kerala 357 96 2 17 Ladakh 15 10 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 259 0 16 19 Maharashtra 1364 125 97 20 Manipur 2 1 0 21 Mizoram 1 0 0 22 Odisha 44 2 1 23 Puducherry 5 1 0 24 Punjab 101 4 8 25 Rajasthan 463 21 3 26 Tamil Nadu 834 21 8 27 Telangana 442 35 7 28 Tripura 1 0 0 29 Uttarakhand 35 5 0 30 Uttar Pradesh 410 31 4 31 West Bengal 116 16 5 Total number of confirmed cases in India 6412* 504 199 *States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation

With 1,364 coronavirus cases and 97 fatalities, Maharashtra is the worst-hit state followed by Tamil Nadu with 834 COVID-19 cases while 8 people have lost their lives in the southern state due to the deadly virus. The national capital, Delhi is also among highly-affected cities in India with a total of 720 active cases so far.

About 30 percent of the total coronavirus cases in India are connected to Tablighi Jamaat, an event organised by the Islamic sect in Delhi's Nizamuddin area last month.

