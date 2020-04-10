India COVID-19 cases cross 6,000-mark; death toll nears 200; Check state-wise list

According to Health Ministry's latest data published on Friday morning, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India rose to 6,412 while the death toll rises to 199, with 547 new positive cases of coronavirus across the country in the past 12 hours. India observed a huge jump in the death rate with 30 fatalities in the last 12 hours. Out of the total confirmed COVID-19 cases, 5709 are actives cases while 503 patients have been discharged or recovered from the highly contagious disease.
State-wise list of coronavirus cases in India
Fight Against Coronavirus
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 71 foreign Nationals)
|Cured/Discharged/
Migrated
|Death
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|348
|6
|4
|2
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|11
|0
|0
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Assam
|29
|0
|0
|5
|Bihar
|39
|0
|1
|6
|Chandigarh
|18
|7
|0
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|10
|9
|0
|8
|Delhi
|720
|25
|12
|9
|Goa
|7
|0
|0
|10
|Gujarat
|241
|26
|17
|11
|Haryana
|169
|29
|3
|12
|Himachal Pradesh
|18
|2
|1
|13
|Jammu and Kashmir
|158
|4
|4
|14
|Jharkhand
|13
|0
|1
|15
|Karnataka
|181
|28
|5
|16
|Kerala
|357
|96
|2
|17
|Ladakh
|15
|10
|0
|18
|Madhya Pradesh
|259
|0
|16
|19
|Maharashtra
|1364
|125
|97
|20
|Manipur
|2
|1
|0
|21
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|22
|Odisha
|44
|2
|1
|23
|Puducherry
|5
|1
|0
|24
|Punjab
|101
|4
|8
|25
|Rajasthan
|463
|21
|3
|26
|Tamil Nadu
|834
|21
|8
|27
|Telangana
|442
|35
|7
|28
|Tripura
|1
|0
|0
|29
|Uttarakhand
|35
|5
|0
|30
|Uttar Pradesh
|410
|31
|4
|31
|West Bengal
|116
|16
|5
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|6412*
|504
|199
|
*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
With 1,364 coronavirus cases and 97 fatalities, Maharashtra is the worst-hit state followed by Tamil Nadu with 834 COVID-19 cases while 8 people have lost their lives in the southern state due to the deadly virus. The national capital, Delhi is also among highly-affected cities in India with a total of 720 active cases so far.
About 30 percent of the total coronavirus cases in India are connected to Tablighi Jamaat, an event organised by the Islamic sect in Delhi's Nizamuddin area last month.