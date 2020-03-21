Akbar Ahmad Dumpy, whose party was attended by Coronavirus positive Kanika Kapoor, goes into self-isolation

A party attended by Coronavirus positive Kanika Kapoor.

Former BSP MP Akbar Ahmad Dumpy, whose party in Lucknow was attended by COVID-19 positive Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, has reached his farmhouse at Kichha in Uttarakhand for self-isolation. Dumpy will self-quarantine for 14 days at the farmhouse and is not going to meet anyone.

The former MP was examined by doctors soon after his arrival at his farmhouse and was advised to stay in isolation at home. A team of doctors of the health department is keeping a constant watch on the former MP.

Local BJP MLA Rajesh Shukla, however, objected to Dumpy's arrival in town.

"Dumpy organised the party attended by coronavirus positive Kanika Kapoor. He should have kept himself in isolation for public safety instead of coming here," Shukla said.