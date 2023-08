Follow us on Image Source : ANI On the 77th Independence Day, BRO started construction on the world’s highest motorable road.

On the occasion of the 77th Independence Day, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) started the construction of the world’s highest motorable road surpassing the one built at Umling La Pass in Eastern Ladakh.

This work is on the strategic road -- Likaru-Mig La-Fukche. It will pass through an altitude of 19,400 feet, the BRO said.

