Congress top brass to meet on October 16 to discuss 'current political situation'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE The Congress party's leadership after Rahul Gandhi's resignation in 2019 has been in debate constantly. Earlier, senior Congress leader and another member of the G-23 group, Kapil Sibal had reignited the debate after his remark on 'who is taking decisions in leadership'.

The Congress Working committee who makes the top body decisions in the party will meet on October 16th at the All India Congress Committee office to discuss the 'current political situation', said the party's general secretary K C Venugopal on Saturday.

The decision to hold the meeting comes after G-23 member and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad wrote a fresh letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi asking her to convene an urgent meeting of the top body.

The Congress party's leadership after Rahul Gandhi's resignation in 2019 has been in debate constantly. Earlier, senior Congress leader and another member of the G-23 group, Kapil Sibal had reignited the debate after his remark on 'who is taking decisions in leadership'.

Kapil Sibal said that the group has written another letter to party president Sonia Gandhi to call a CWC meeting soon. The group also wrote and reiterated its demand of conducting all pending organisational elections including for the president post and Central election committee.

The abrupt resignation of Punjab Party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu earlier this month has also triggered a fresh turmoil in Congress. The Congress had replaced Amarinder Singh as Punjab chief minister with Charanjit Singh Channi following a bitter power tussle between Sidhu and Amarinder.

ALSO READ | Sonia Gandhi may accept Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation as Punjab Congress chief: Sources

ALSO READ | We will have no face: Navjot Singh Sidhu reiterates demand for removal of Punjab's DGP, AG

Latest India News