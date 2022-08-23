Follow us on Image Source : PTI Post his resignation, Congress reaches out to Anand Sharma ahead of Himachal Pradesh elections

Sharma had resigned from the Chairmanship of the Steering Committee of Himachal Congress

Interim party president Sonia Gandhi asked leader Rajeev Shukla to pacify the issue.

Congress Anand Sharma news: The Congress party on Monday reached out to Anand Sharma, a day after he announced his resignation stating he faced continous "exclusion and insults". Sharma had resigned from the Chairmanship of the Steering Committee of Congress for the Himachal Elections. Interim party president Sonia Gandhi on Monday asked AICC in charge of the Himachal Pradesh, Rajeev Shukla to pacify the issue.

Ahead of the Himachal Pradesh polls, Anand Sharma took to Twitter on Sunday and declared that he resigned from the chairmanship of the party's steering committee for the state, saying he was left with no choice. In a letter to Sonia Gandhi, the senior Congress leader is said to have given details about how he was not consulted or invited to any of the meetings regarding strategy and planning for the Assembly elections.

Rajeev Shukla after meeting Sonia Gandhi at 10 Janpath Residence, met Sharma after a few hours to address the concern. After meeting Sharma, he said, "Anand Sharma is a member and senior leader of the Congress Working Committee. He is a member of the committee on political affairs and a member of the state election committee. It is our duty to meet him. We have good relations with him and he is dedicated to the party."

Shukla added," It (Sharma's resignation) is an internal matter and he is not dissatisfied. He himself said that he would campaign for the party." Sources close to Anand Sharma said the veteran leader will go to Shimla today.

Anand Sharma's resignation came after a week after another senior Congress leader, Ghulam Nabi Azad, resigned from the post of the chief of the J&K Congress campaign committee hours after his appointment.

(With ANI Inputs)

