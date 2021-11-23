Congress leader & Rahul Gandhi's aide Ashok Tanwar to join Trinamool Congress today

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Ashok Tanwar to join Trinamool Congress today

Former Haryana Congress chief and Rahul Gandhi's close aide, Ashok Tanwar will join the Trinamool Congress in Delhi today, news agency ANI reported quoting sources. He will join the TMC in the presence of party supremo Mamata Banerjee who arrived here last evening.

Tanwar, the convenor of Apna Bharat Morcha (a political outfit he floated to give an alternative for raising issues), served as the president of Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee from 2014 to 2019. Tanwar had also served as the president of Indian Youth Congress and NSUI. He was the youngest person to become the president of Indian Youth Congress.

He had won the Lok Sabha elections from Sirsa in 2009. He, however, lost in 2014 to INLD's Charanjeet Singh Rori .

Meanwhile, Congress leader Kirti Azad is also slated to join the Mamata Banerjee-led party today. A member of the 1983 cricket World Cup-winning squad, Azad was suspended from the BJP for openly targeting the then Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley over alleged irregularities and corruption in the Delhi and District Cricket Association in December 2015. He joined Congress in 2018. Azad was elected to the Lok Sabha thrice from Darbhanga in Bihar. He had contested the 2014 general elections on a BJP ticket.

Banerjee, who is in Delhi, always meets Congress president Sonia Gandhi during her visits. However, the TMC has indicated that the West Bengal Chief Minister may give it a miss this time, according to a PTI report.

Latest India News