Congress appoints election observers ahead of assembly polls in 5 states

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi during opposition parties meet, in Bengaluru.

Assembly Elections 2023: In view of the upcoming assembly elections in five key states later this year, the Congress party has appointed election observers to oversee the election preparations for ensuing the assembly elections 2023.

Rajasthan

Senior Observer - Madhusudan Mistry

Observer - Sasikanth Senthil

Madhya Pradesh

Senior Observer - Randeep Singh Surjewala

Observer - Chandrakant Handore

Chhattisgarh

Senior Observer - Pritam Singh

Observer - Meenakshi Natarajan

Telangana

Senior Observer - Deepa Dasmunshi

Observer - Sirivella Prasad

Mizoram

Observer - Sachin Rao

ALSO READ | India TV-CNX Opinion Poll: BJP ahead in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Congress gains marginally

ALSO READ | India TV-CNX Opinion Poll predicts Modi-led NDA's massive victory over Opposition if Lok Sabha polls held now

Latest India News