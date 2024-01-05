Congress constitutes cluster-wise screening committees for shortlisting candidates for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leader Rahul Gandhi during a meeting in New Delhi.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Congress party on Friday constituted a cluster-wise screening committees for shortlisting candidates for 2024 Lok Sabha elections. AICC General Secretaries/in-charges, PCC Presidents, CLP leaders and AICC secretaries in-charge of the state/UT will be ex-official members of the their respective state and UT, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal informed.

In Cluster 1, the party has included Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Lakshadweep and Puducherry. Harish Chaudhary will be its chairman while Viswajeet Kadam, Jignesh Mewani have been included as members.

Cluster 2 includes Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, Odisha, Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Madhusudan Mistry will be its chairman and Suraj Hegde, Shafi Parambil have been included as members.

States including Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Daman & Diu, Dadra & Nagar Haweli are part of cluster 3. Rajani Patil has been made its chairman while Krishna Allavuru, Pargat Singh are its members.

Cluster 4 includes Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh.

Whereas Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura and Sikkim have been put in cluster 5.

Congress has also appointed its leader Alka Lamba as All India Mahila Congress President.

