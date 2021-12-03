CNG price hiked in Delhi, select cities in Haryana and Rajasthan. Check new rates

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image.

New CNG rates will be effective from December 4, 6 am onwards

Prices have been hiked in Delhi, and some select cities in Haryana and Rajasthan

The revised CNG price in NCT of Delhi would be Rs.53.04 per Kg

CNG prices have been hiked in Delhi, and in select cities in Haryana and Rajasthan. The new rates will be effective from Saturday 6 am onwards.

Taking to Twitter, Indraprastha Gas Limited said, "With effect from 6 am on 4th December 2021, @IGLSocial revises its CNG retail price in NCT of Delhi, Haryana & Rajasthan."

In a series of tweets, the gas company said, "w.e.f., 6 am on 4th December 2021, the revised CNG price in NCT of Delhi would be Rs.53.04/- per Kg, in Gurugram, it would be Rs.60.40/- per Kg."

Also, "w.e.f., 6 am on 4th December 2021, the revised CNG price in Rewari would be Rs.61.10/- per Kg, in Karnal & Kaithal, it would be Rs.59.30/- per kg and in Ajmer, Pali and Rajsamand, Rs.67.31/- per kg."

