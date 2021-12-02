Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates remain unchanged in major cities | Details here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prices of petrol in Delhi had remained static at Rs 103.97 per litre since the past one month.

The prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged in major cities on Thursday, barring the national capital. The prices of petrol and diesel in Delhi stood at Rs 95.41 per litre and Rs 86.67 per litre respectively.

Prices have fallen in Delhi as it reduced the value added tax on the fuel from 30 per cent to 19.40 per cent. This decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday. Prices of petrol in Delhi had remained static at Rs 103.97 per litre since the past one month.

In the financial capital Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged at Rs 109.98 and Rs 94.14 respectively. Prices also remained static in Kolkata at Rs 104.67 and Rs 89.79 respectively. In Chennai too, the prices of the two auto fuels remained constant at Rs 101.40 and Rs 91.43 respectively.

Across the country as well, the prices largely remained unchanged on Thursday, but the retail rates varied depending on the level of local taxes.

(With inputs from IANS)

