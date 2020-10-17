Image Source : ANI Chinook helicopter takes off from Kedarnath with debris of IAF's MI-17 helicopter

A Chinook helicopter on Saturday took off the debris of Indian Air Force's MI-17 helicopter that caught fire following a collision with an iron girder while landing at the helipad near Kedarnath temple in 2018. The debris of the MI-19 helicopter will be carried to a nearby airbase.

The preparations for lifting the debris have been going on for the last 15 days. Recently, Air Force officers visited Kedarnath Dham and took stock of the damaged helicopter.

Chinook helicopter landed at the MI-17 helipad in Kedarnath on Saturday to carry back the debris of Indian Air Force's MI-17 helicopter.

In 2018, the Air Force's MI-17 helicopter crashed while landing on the helipad located behind the Kedarnath temple. In the incident, the pilot suffered a minor injury, while the helicopter was damaged.

The Indian Air Force had left the damaged MI-17 there.

