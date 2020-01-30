Image Source : ANI 20 children held hostage in UP's Farrukhabad

Twenty children have been taken into captivity in UP's Farrukhabad on Thursday. According to sources, the culprit identified as Subhash Batham was kidnapping children on the pretext on a birthday party. Batham is a murder convict.

When some local people tried to get the door open, he started firing from inside in which one person injured his leg. Batham even hurled a low-intensity bomb from the window. He allegedly shouted that he had been wrongly framed in a criminal case.

Meanwhile, ATS commandos from Lucknow have reached the spot. The culprit is firing at the security officials from inside the house. A Villager has been injured during the crossfire.

UP Director General of Police (DGP) O.P. Singh told reporters that the police were acting with caution to ensure the safety of the children locked inside.

"A special team of trained personnel is at the spot and we have kept NSG commandos on standby. Our priority is to ensure the safety of the children and rescue them at the earliest. It is a difficult situation and all senior police officers are at the spot. We want to rescue the children without any collateral damage. The local legislator, Nagendra Singh, is also trying to talk to the man," he said.

The police have also called in Batham's relatives and local village leaders. A huge crowd has collected at the spot comprising mainly parents of the children who have been held hostage. Tension prevailed in the area and a heavy deployment of forces has been made in the village.

