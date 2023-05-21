Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@TS_SINGHDEO 'Waah Maharaja sahab!': 70-yr-old minister TS Singh Deo tries Skydiving in Aus, CM showers praise - WATCH

Chhattisgarh Health Minister T.S. Singh Deo set out on an adrenaline-filled skydiving experience in Australia. The 70-year-old leader embraced an exhilarating experience thousands of feet above the ground and put aside his usual responsibilities.

Singh Deo's skydiving adventure took place in a picturesque location known for its breathtaking views and challenging jumps.

He was accompanied by knowledgeable instructors from a well-known skydiving center in Australia.

The minister outfitted in a specific jumpsuit, bridled safely to his teacher, and ready to go all in.

The senior Congress leader took on an exhilarating experience in a daring and unexpected move, which caught the attention of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel.

The minister took to his official Twitter and shared the video saying “it was truly an extraordinary adventure.”

“There were no bounds to the sky's reach. Never!” he posted on Twitter.

“I had the incredible opportunity to go skydiving in Australia, and it was truly an extraordinary adventure. It was an exhilarating and immensely enjoyable experience.”

Bhupesh Baghel, the chief minister of Chhattisgarh, tweeted in Hindi, "Waah Maharaja sahab! aapne toh kamaal kar diya! Hausle yun hi buland rahein. Shubhkaamnaayein. (Wow Maharaja sahab!! You did amazing! Just keep your spirits high. Best wishes.)”

At the point when the airplane rose, Deo, displayed an alternate side of his character as he prepared to fall quickly from the plane.

He successfully returned to ground under the expert direction of the instructor, concluding the skydiving adventure in a secure and triumphant manner.

