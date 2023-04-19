Chhattisgarh: Four including three women killed as soil collapses on them in Koriya district

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Chhattisgarh: Four killed as soil collapses on them

Chhattisgarh: At many as four persons, including three women, were killed after soil caved in on them Koriya district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, an official said. The soil collapsed while they were digging it in. According to the police, The deceased have been identified as Puja Gond and Ramsundar, residents of Potedand village, and Manmati and Meera Bai of Gadtar village.

"The incident took place this evening near Banjaridand village located in a forest area when the victims were digging white clay," Koriya Collector Vinay Kumar Langeh told PTI. As per the preliminary information, when they were digging soil, a portion of the earth caved in, due to which they got trapped under the debris and died on the spot, he said.

A police team reached the incident site and As soon as they were alerted and retrieved the bodies. The collector said that the bodies have been sent for a postmortem. Further investigation is underway.

