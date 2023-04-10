Chhattisgarh: Biranpur tense after communal clash; VHP calls for state bandh

Follow us on Image Source : FILE (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Chhattisgarh: Biranpur tense a day after communal clash; VHP calls for state bandh today

Chhattisgarh: A communal clash in Chhattisgarh's Biranpur village in Benetara district left one person dead and three policemen injured. A huge posse of police personnel was deployed to avoid any flare-up. However, the situation on Sunday remained tense. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) called for a statewide bandh on Monday (April 10).

Officials camping in the village

All roads leading to the village have been barricaded by the police and senior police and district administration officials have been camping in the village since Saturday. Meanwhile, the last rites of the deceased man were performed by his family members and villagers on Sunday amid tight security.

CM appealed to maintain peace

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has appealed to people to maintain peace. The violence in Biranpur with a population of around 1,300, located around 60 km away from Bemetara, erupted after a fight between some schoolchildren on Saturday. A village resident, Bhuvneshwar Sahu (23), was killed while three policemen sustained injuries in the violence that prompted the local administration to impose section 144 of the CrPC, which bars assembly of four or more people, in the area.

“The final rites of the deceased man were performed peacefully with the support of his kin, villagers and administration officials. The law and order situation is still not normal in the village. The administration and police officials will review the situation following which further action plans will be chalked out to maintain peace in the village and adjoining areas,” Bemetara collector PS Alma said.

800 police personnel have been deployed

Commissioner of Durg Division Mahadeo Kawre said around 800 police personnel have been deployed in the village to maintain law and order. Senior officials, including the Inspector General of Police (Durg range) and four Superintendents of Police (SPs), have been camping in the village to monitor the situation which is under control, he added.

When asked about the violence, CM Baghel told reporters in Raipur that the incident should not have happened. "I appeal to people to maintain peace”. "The incident was the fallout of a fight between two children and a youth got killed (in the subsequent violence). Action is being taken based on complaints and the administration has been keeping an eye on the situation," he added.

