Chhattisgarh: Newly married man, elder brother killed after home theatre received as wedding gift explodes

Chhattisgarh: A newly married man and his elder brother were killed after an explosion caused by a home theatre music system rocked their house in Kabirdham. According to reports, the home theatre was received as a wedding gift. Four other people including a toddler were also injured in the incident.

The incident happened on Monday in Chamari village under Rengakhar police station limits. However, the exact cause of the incident is yet to be known, cops said.

The explosion was so huge that it led to the collapse of a wall in the room, the police said.

The victim Hemendra Merawi, 22, had got married on April 1.

The incident took place on Monday when Hemendra along with family members was unwrapping the wedding gifts, Kabirdham Additional Superintendent of Police Manisha Thakur said.

The explosion occured when Hemendra was plugging-in home theatre plug to the main switch board. The impact of the blast was so huge that Hemendra died on the spot while his elder brother along with other family members suffered injuries.

Hemendra's brother Rajkumar (30) and four others, including a one-and-a-half year boy, suffered injuries and they were shifted to the district hospital Kawradha, she said.

Sadly, his brother also succumbed to injuries.

The others are undergoing treatment in the hospital, the police official said.

Soon after being alerted, a police team along with forensic experts went to the spot. The exact cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained, she said.

Durgesh Rawte, station house officer of Rengakhar police station said during inspection of the room, no other inflammable item was found which could have triggered the explosion.

The music system was the only equipment which exploded in the room, he said, adding the cause of the explosion will be known after the investigation.

