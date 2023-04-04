Manipur: 5 injured as powerful IED blast rocks Ukhrul district

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IED blast rocks Manipur's Ukhrul district

Manipur blast: At least five people sustained injuries in a massive Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast which took place in Manipur on Monday evening (April 3). According to the police, the blast occurred between Phungreitang and Viewland area in Ukhrul district.

They further said that all five injured were non-Manipuris residing in the state and included four shopkeepers and a cart puller. They were immediately rushed to the Ukhrul district hospital for treatment, they added.

3 people are out of danger: Police

Two of them, Sanjay Kumar Kumar Prasad and Mangal Mahaton hailing from Bihar who lived in Viewland, have been referred to a hospital in Imphal for specialised treatment. They received injuries on their back and legs, while the other three are out of danger, according to officials.

1 labourer killed, 4 injured in similar blast

In a similar incident in May 2022, one person was killed and four others sustained injuries due to the explosion of an IED at a community hall in central Manipur's Thoubal district. The police said that the IED was detonated through a remote control, seriously injuring five people. They further said that the five workers were engaged by a private company to construct a water tank.

(With inputs from PTI)

