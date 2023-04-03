Chhattisgarh: Congress leaders injured as overcrowded stage collapses in Bilaspur | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB, INDIA TV Stage collapses at Congress event in Chhattisgarh

A stage collapsed during a Congress party's event in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur when several leaders were addressing a gathering after the 'Mashal Rally'.

Several party leaders including Chhattisgarh Congress State Chief Mohan Markam received minor injuries.

According to reports, the Congress party had carried out a 'Mashal Rally' after which several leaders were addressing the local public in Bilaspur district. The state collapsed when Congress leader Devkinandan Chowk, along with party's state chief and other leaders were addressing the public.

A video of the incident has also surfaced showing several Congress leaders are present on the stage when it suddenly collapsed. Initial reports say that it collapsed due to being overweight.

The 'Mashal Rally' was carried out to protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as Lok Sabha MP.

